MOUNT PLEASANT — After years of debate on regulating house and room rentals from sites like Airbnb and VRBO, the town has finalized rules for short-term rental properties by limiting the number that can be operated and establishing an annual permitting system.

The new ordinance, which received final approval in a 7-1 council vote Tuesday, will cap the number of short-term rentals in the town at 1 percent of the total number of dwelling units.

Right now, that means 400 units are allowed.

The rules also ban the rentals in apartment and condominium complexes and require that owners be nearby or designate local managers.

They also establish parking expectations — at least one off-street space per rental.

Council gave a first OK to the rules at their July meeting but sent the ordinance back to Planning Committee where some adjustments were made.

Before giving final approval, Town Council agreed to several amendments to the ordinance, including:

A move from Nov. 1 to Jan. 1 as the effective date.

A reduction of the permit fee from $400 to $250.

The removal of a statement that the town could be allowed entry into a short-term rental property.

Though the official effective date was put off until the beginning of 2020, council members voted to apply the pending ordinance doctrine to the rules, meaning that any individuals trying to open up new short-term rentals will have to follow the regulations approved this week.

Several owners of short-term rentals spoke Tuesday, some seeking clarity on how the new rules will apply to people who have recently acquired business licenses for their units.

Using special software, the town had identified locations that likely had short-term rental units but didn't have business licenses. Letters were mailed to those addresses encouraging operators to apply for the license.

As of July 31, about 256 applicants had come forward and gotten their business licenses, according to the town.

Some of the operators who hold business licenses for short-term rentals could be exempt from the 1 percent cap, but only if the rentals were being operated legally under the old rules.

That would be applicable in a couple different scenarios.

The first would apply to owners who rent out one or more rooms in the home where they live. In addition to a business license, they would have had to be granted a special exception from the town's zoning board to operate a bed and breakfast.

People who have been renting out entire homes where they don't live could also be grandfathered in if they had a business license and were paying the necessary taxes to the town.

All of the new regulations related to parking, permits and other elements of the rental business would still apply to owners in both scenarios. The only rule those owners would be exempt from is the cap on units, town staff explained.

Councilman Kevin Cunnane cast the only opposing vote Tuesday, saying that he saw some elements of the ordinance as "short-sighted."

Cunnane said he had concerns with several details in the rules, including the 1 percent cap and the parking requirements — homes should have one space per bedroom rather than one per rental unit, he said.

"The biggest complaints we have relate to noise and parking," Cunnane said.

+4 Mount Pleasant struggling to regulate short-term rentals such as Airbnb Short-term rental owners and some Town Council members agreed that Mount Pleasant's proposed regulations go too far.

The final version of the rules followed years of debate in the town over how to regulate short-term rentals. Earlier iterations of the ordinance had included additional rules, which had since been dropped, such as limits on how many units could be on one street and limitations on operating short-term rentals out of townhouses.

"This may not be perfect," Mayor Will Haynie said before council cast its vote in favor of the rules. "But it's time to get one passed, as Charleston and the county did it."

The city of Charleston has been enforcing its current short-term rental policies for about a year. The city hired three full-time employees to focus on short-term rental enforcement, resulting in orders to halt operations, livability court hearings and removals of illegal listings.

Mount Pleasant is projecting about $81,000 in costs connected to enforcement of its new rules, including staffing expenses if a full-time position were to be created to oversee it. Between tax on business licenses and fees collected for short-term rental permits, the town expects to about break even.

Some educational materials for the community will likely be created before the Jan. 1 effective date, such as a website with answers to frequently asked questions.