Shipping lines reject Charleston port's Leatherman Terminal due to union dispute, lawsuit

Shipping lines are refusing to use the State Ports Authority's new Leatherman Terminal until a labor dispute involving the union that represents waterfront workers is resolved, and the disruption could have long-term impacts on operations at the Port of Charleston.

Container vessels operated by the Ocean Alliance and The Alliance — consortiums that account for about 45 percent of the SPA's revenues — will now be re-routed to the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. The shipping lines requested the move after the International Longshoremen's Association filed a $200 million lawsuit against Hapag-Lloyd for sending a vessel to Leatherman last month in alleged violation of the union's contract to provide all labor for the ship.

Hapag-Lloyd declined to comment.

The lawsuit was filed even though ILA leaders agreed to let the $2 billion Leatherman operate as normal until the dispute is resolved.

In a written statement issued May 4, the SPA said "the lawsuit is having its intended effect" as shipping lines are "being intimidated to either return to Wando Terminal or divert these vessels" to other ports in the South Atlantic region.

An ILA spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The dispute centers around who will operate ship-to-shore cranes and other heavy-lift equipment at the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal, which opened its first phase in March at the former Navy base in North Charleston.

The ILA said a 2013 amendment to its contract with shipping lines calls for union members to operate the equipment at any new terminal that opens along the East or Gulf coasts. The SPA says Leatherman is not new because it was first permitted in 2007 and that the ILA's interference in operations there amounts to an illegal third-party boycott of the site.

SPA workers, who are state employees, operate the cranes at Charleston's other container terminals while ILA members help move cargo.

The SPA filed charges against the union in January and an administrative law judge was supposed to hear the case on May 4. The court date was delayed to June because the maritime agency filed additional complaints with the NLRB related to the lawsuit.

Leatherman had handled five container vessels prior to the alliances' decision to stop using the site. The most recent ship to visit the terminal is the Liberian-flagged Agio Minas, which docked May 5 and is not a member of the alliances refusing to use the site. The SPA's online vessel schedule shows two more vessels are scheduled to visit the terminal in the next 15 days.

The Yang Ming Warranty and the COSCO Hope — two of the largest vessels calling on the port, both of them alliance members — are the first ships to be re-routed from Leatherman to Wando Welch. They are scheduled to arrive later this month.

The SPA said diverting vessels away from the new terminal "is not a sustainable solution, but in the short-term, it will help mitigate the harm caused by the unlawful union tactics and assure the continuity of service to which our customers have become accustomed while further protections are sought through the legal process."

Leatherman opened in the midst of an unprecedented cargo boom, with the coronavirus pandemic driving consumers to spend more money on imported goods — particularly with online retailers — and less on services such as restaurant meals and vacations. The Port of Charleston set an all-time record in March with 248,796 cargo containers measured in 20-foot equivalents moving through its terminals.

That kind of growth and Leatherman's future will be shaped by the outcome of the labor dispute, which could drag on for months as the administrative law judge's decision at some point after the June hearing could be appealed.

The ILA, in its lawsuit against Hapag-Lloyd, said it suffered "massive damages" because of the SPA's decision to have its workers operate heavy-lift equipment at the terminal. The union added its members "lost out on work opportunities, suffering lost wages and lost benefits, thereby also depriving the ILA of dues income."

The SPA said an ultimate decision in the ILA's favor would put Charleston's port "at a competitive disadvantage within our region as none of our container line customers would utilize the terminal, defeating the very purpose of building port infrastructure in support of South Carolina’s supply chain and maritime community."