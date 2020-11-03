Ship-to-shore cranes make their way to new Charleston port terminal

All five of the supersized ship-to-shore cranes that will call the new Hugh Leatherman Terminal home have made their way to the North Charleston facility that's scheduled to welcome its first container ship in March.

Three cranes that arrived at the Port of Charleston this week have joined two others that completed their journey last week.

The 169-foot-tall structures with 288 feet of reach length will line the first of three berths to be built at the new Leatherman Terminal on the former Navy base in North Charleston. The first berth along the Cooper River is scheduled to open in March. The cranes made their initial stops at the Columbus Street Terminal on the peninsula so their booms could be lowered to fit under the Ravenel Bridge.

Now that they have made it to their permanant home, they will be raised, commissioned and tested over the coming months. They will be able to move cargo onto and off of vessels carrying as many as 19,000 20-foot cargo boxes. Such vessels are more than 20 percent larger than the biggest container ship that have visited Charleston to date.

The $1 billion Leatherman Terminal also will have 25 rubber-tired gantry cranes that will be the largest in the authority's fleet, able to stack six containers high and seven containers wide. A few of the hybrid-powered devices arrives this week and the rest will be here before the end of the year.

Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, said the new terminal initially will take some of the workload off the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

Wando Welch moves about 1.1 million containers of all sizes each year and about 330,000 of those will be handled at the Leatherman site when it opens. That will make room for more retail-related containers at the Mount Pleasant terminal. The SPA is targeting consumer goods as a way to boost cargo levels, with a recently announced Walmart distribution center near Ridgeville expected to add 70,000 containers per year on its own.

The North Charleston Terminal will continue to handle ships carrying up to 8,000 containers — the biggest that can sail under the Interstate 526 Don Holt Bridge.

The five Leatherman Terminal cranes were purchased for $69.5 million in late 2017. It usually takes about two years for cranes to be engineered, fabricated and shipped but the coronavirus pandemic delayed their delivery. The cranes were built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. in China and made their way to South Carolina on a three-month voyage that took them around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope to the Atlantic Ocean.

Groundbreaking for the Leatherman site took place in 2007, but the Great Recession and a long-running dispute with North Charleston over the impact railroads serving the terminal will have on local traffic delayed construction, which started in 2017. At full build-out, the three-berth terminal will double the port's capacity by handling up to 2.4 million containers per year.