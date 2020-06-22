Ship seized in Charleston Harbor on Jan. 31 is back on the high seas

A cargo ship that was detained in Charleston Harbor with 21 mariners on board for more than four months sailed away over the weekend with a new owner and a new crew at the helm.

The M/V Evolution left for the Canary Islands en route to Morocco early Friday night, said Corey Connor of the International Transport Workers' Federation, which helped the stranded seamen return home.

The 21 crew members, mostly from the Philippines, were allowed to leave the vessel June 13 and stay at a North Charleston hotel under escort as they awaited flights under a special waiver with U.S. immigration officials.

The last group of eight flew out Saturday and arrived home Sunday.

"It was amazing. ... They were getting off the ship and touching the ground and kissing the ground," Connor said Monday. "It was something to behold. I got goose bumps watching it happen."

The U.S. Marshals Service "arrested" the Evolution on Jan. 31 shortly after it arrived in Charleston over a legal dispute involving its owner, Greece-based Smooth Navigation.

A consortium of insurers had filed a lawsuit demanding that the Liberia-flagged freighter be seized and sold to pay for a shipment of iron that was damaged while being delivered to a port in Indonesia.

Wickwar Shipping bought the vessel at a public auction on May 18 for $1.34 million.

The ship was later moved to the former Navy base in North Charleston to be fueled and serviced. It returned to its high-profile anchorage off the lower peninsula by Friday afternoon.

The crew, who were owed more than $355,000 in back wages, were paid in full from the sale proceeds. Their other costs, such as airline tickets, hotel bills and security, were covered by insurance, Connor said.

"It's been almost five months of trying to track stuff down and get people to agree," he said.

Connor said he urged the lawyers who were involved in the litigation to take a different view of the case once the Evolution was sold and the monetary dispute settled.

"This isn't about cargo anymore," he said. "It's a humanitarian thing."