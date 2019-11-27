COLUMBIA — When Misael Fernandes' daughter Samantha was 9 years old, she wanted a bike for Christmas. A pink one. He doesn't remember the brand.

The dutiful father drove all over looking for it. He found it at Kmart in West Columbia.

She was so happy when it was under the tree Christmas morning, Fernandes said. Seven years later, he found himself holiday shopping at Kmart again, this time for his 11-year-old son MJ. But this will be the last year he's able to step through the retailer's doors in the Palmetto State.

Liquidation sales started mid-September at Kmart's last three South Carolina locations — West Columbia, Lexington and Greenville. The stores are expected to close by mid-December, public relations director Larry Costello told The Post and Courier earlier this year.

The closings weren't unexpected. Kmart, owned by the same company as another ailing retailer, Sears, has been steadily shrinking for years, outshined by rivals like Walmart, Target and Amazon.

The shelves are dwindling in Lexington and West Columbia heading into holiday shopping season and Anne Hass of Gilbert is saddened by the demise of her go-to shopping spot of 30 years.

Hass remembers when there was a cafe inside the Lexington store. It made the best cheeseburgers, she said.

When her son and daughter-in-law come to visit from Georgia, she said they always ask to go with her. And in the spring, she would head to the Kmart garden shop to pick from the season's blooms.

"I'm going to miss it bad," she said, wondering what tenant would move into the soon-to-be empty space.

Bankruptcies and closures have become prevalent among mass discount retailers, said Jeff Campbell, a retail professor at University of South Carolina. Growing up in northern Indiana, Kmart was established almost in his backyard.

It was Kmart's heyday of Blue Light Specials, and Campbell remembers his parents loading him into the car and driving 30 miles just to go to the store.

Unlike Kmart, Target has managed to reposition itself with exclusive brand lines, like Missoni clothing and Fixer Uppers Chip and Joanna Gaines home decor. Walmart got ahead by investing in its supply chain, Campbell said, which allowed the big box to drive down prices.

"Kmart really doesn't offer anything unique," he said in comparison. "They struggled with a strategic decision about what they wanted to be."

As the internet evolved, ushering in the era of Amazon and online shopping, Kmart didn’t adapt.

Deep in debt, the Sears-Kmart hedge fund ownership filed for bankruptcy protection in October. The two retail outlets are expected to close about 100 more stores by the end of the year, reducing the inventory from 3,500 at the peak to about 300.

South Carolina was one of Kmart's early expansion markets. Started as S.S. Kresge Co., the company opened the first Kmart on March 1, 1962, outside Detroit. It opened 18 more stores before that year ended, including one in Greenville. It came to Columbia the next year.

Michelle Thompson said she she used to stand in line in the early morning hours outside Kmart on Black Friday, hoping to get a good deal on a camera or a television. In the past few years, she only stopped when she needed something quick.

“If they’ve got it, I go here first,” said Ann Krewson by comparison, who lived in Lexington for 22 years before moving to Shallotte, N.C.

Krewson was in town for the Thanksgiving holiday and wanted to make one last stop at the Lexington store. She and Hilda Gainey of Gaston said they like Kmart because the employees are friendly with frequent shoppers like themselves, asking after grandchildren or a sick relative.

They remember listening out for those Blue Light Special announcements as they browsed the shelves: "Attention Kmart shoppers."

"You would race over to see what it was, whether you needed it or not. It was a fun draw," Krewson said.