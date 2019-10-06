South Carolina stocks took it on the chin in the third quarter, comparatively speaking, as broader-based national indicators eked out tiny gains or sustained minimal damage during the topsy-turvy trading period.

The combined market value of the 18 publicly traded companies headquartered in the state and listed on a major exchange skidded nearly 8 percent from July 1 to Sept. 30, not including dividends, according to Google Finance.

By contrast, the S&P 500 ended the quarter about 1.2 percent above water. It was viewed as a surprising reversal of fortune considering where the index was just a few weeks earlier.

The blue-chip Dow Jones industrials matched the S&P performance to the decimal point, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped into red figures, just barely. The Russell 2000, made up of smaller firms, gave up 2.8 percent.

The third quarter was far from a midsummer dream on Wall Street. President Donald Trump shook up the market in August by announcing plans to boost tariffs on more Chinese imports, triggering a steep sell-off. But investors gradually shrugged it off as trade tensions eased up.

Among South Carolina's public companies, the losers topped the gainers 11 to 7.

Leading the charge to the downside was an Upstate-based consumer finance business that makes small loans from 1,200-plus branches in 16 states, mostly to borrowers with sketchy credit. Shares of World Acceptance Corp. had been the state's top performer in first half of 2019, jumping more than 50 percent.

It would give some back, in short order. The stock tanked 25 percent about three weeks into the third quarter after the company missed its earnings forecast by a wide margin. Subsequently, Janney Mongtomery Scott analyst John Rowan cut his rating to sell after raising questions about the quality of the loan portfolio. The shares remained down 22 percent last week.

“Fundamentals are eroding and the stock is significantly overvalued in our opinion,” Rowan said in a research note in late July. He added that the "miss was driven by credit first and foremost; however, surging operating expenses ... played a significant role, too.”

A Stephens Inc. analyst also had a bearish take, saying the latest results were “deteriorating,” partly from a “push to grow more business via new customers.”

Afterward, Bloomberg.com anointed World Acceptance as "Wall Street's Least-Loved Stock," citing four sell recommendations. That put the Greenville-based lender in what the news site called a "dubious club of about eight stocks in the Russell 3000 Index that don’t have a single buy or hold rating."

Not far behind World Acceptance was two other companies that had been a strong performer in past quarters. Shares of North Charleston-based chemical maker Ingevity dropped 21 percent for the July-September period, while Fort Mill paper giant Domtar shed 19 percent.

A couple of decent-sized gains weren't enough to offset the declines.

A Spartanburg-based restaurant chain provided most of the sizzle. Shares of Denny’s, seemingly unaffected by tariffs, at least directly, rose 11 percent to almost $23.

The only other company in the same ballpark as the "Grand Slam" breakfast server was Blackbaud. The Charleston technology stalwart saw a roughly 10 percent bump in its share price.

For all the ups and downs, South Carolina-based stocks were still in positive territory for 2019 on Sept. 30 by about 10 percent. But even that victory proved fleeting, as Wall Street got off on the wrong foot in the fourth quarter. The year-to-date gain was cut to 8 percent by Friday.