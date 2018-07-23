A seven-building business park in North Charleston is the latest Lowcountry property to fetch a hefty price tag.
Aviation Business Park, a 342,042-square-foot office complex on 29 acres along Interstate 26 between Remount Road and Aviation Avenue, sold recently for $69 million, according to the commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates, which handled the deal for the buyer.
The new owner is Greenville Corporate LLC of Delaware, which bought the site near Charleston Air Force Base from Rushmark Properties of Virginia.
The real estate firm called the sale the largest office transaction in South Carolina in recent years and the largest in the Charleston area in several years.
“In addition to the outstanding central, infill location, the high-quality tenant list that currently occupies the business park and the need to satisfy an ... investment, the buyer was especially attracted to Charleston’s hot market,” said Bob Nuttall of Lee & Associates.
“With the Charleston market increasing by a net 34 people per day, and with international companies located here such as Boeing, Volvo and Mercedes Benz, the Charleston area continues to be a place where investors from all over the world want to invest,” according to Reid Davis of Lee & Associates.
Aviation Business Park was developed in 2001. Its tenant list includes Hitt Contracting, Samet Corp., DHL, Secure Missions, Centurum and Nolan Transportation Group.