'A ton' of East Coast Verizon customers were unable to send texts Tuesday morning because of an outage, the company confirmed.
It is not clear at the moment what exactly caused the outage. Kate Jay, a spokeswoman with Verizon, said there was an issue with texting services Tuesday morning.
"Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly," she said. "Service is now fully restored."
The problem was not affecting phone calls, and didn't happen when the text was between two Verizon users. Verizon's support team was telling users on Twitter there was a "wireless network issue." Once it was resolved, the support account advised customers to restart their phones if they were still having an issue.
"We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the east coast," the company tweeted early Tuesday morning. "Our technicians a fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected [sic], and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible."
Twitter users reported outages in the South, though many appeared to be resolved by midmorning. Several South Carolina residents have told the newspaper they had the problem.
A live outage map from downdetector.com showed the problem was worse in Columbia than Charleston at about 10:30 a.m.