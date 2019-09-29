There are two groups of people who regularly get a slew of discounts on everything from movie tickets to groceries: students and senior citizens.

Some of those discounts are obvious, and others are not, but knowing what's available can yield regular savings on both necessities and luxuries.

For example, people who have reached age 60 can trim their grocery bills by 5 percent just by shopping on a particular day of the week. That's Wednesdays at most major grocery chains, or Thursdays at Harris Teeter.

College students in Charleston can save 5 percent to 10 percent on groceries, every time, if they shop at a certain store. That store is the Harris Teeter on East Bay Street, the only location in the area that offers the chain's College Rewards discount.

This week I heard from a frugal reader who has been able to take advantage of both student and senior discounts — a tip of the hat to him!

Like many people who are successful with personal finance, this reader looks for deals even though he could afford to pay more (he's a retired pharmacist). He's been taking advantage of South Carolina's requirement that public universities must allow residents age 60 and older to attend classes without paying tuition.

That includes College of Charleston, University of South Carolina, Clemson University and other institutions. And, of course, being a student usually means you get a student ID card, and in some cases a college email account.

The reader I spoke with gets senior discounts due to his age, but can also get an Amazon Prime student discount, and student discounts every day of the week at the Harris Teeter on the Charleston peninsula. He said, and I agree, that he's not taking advantage of anything, because the rules are the rules.

Seniors who take tuition-free classes can audit courses — attending classes to learn new things, but not earning credit toward a degree — or they can apply for admission to a degree program. Tuition is waived, but there can be costs for books, and an application or course fee.

The student discounts that seniors can access are a bonus, and they can be substantial. Students get special savings on computers, travel, subscriptions, entertainment, restaurants and retail stores. Search online and you'll find plenty of lists of current discounts.

In some cases, a single student discount can be worth more than the $50 it costs a senior citizen to register at College of Charleston for tuition-free classes. For example, students with a .edu email address get free Microsoft Office 365.

Planning a trip to New York City? Carnegie Hall's website does not list a senior discount, but students can buy tickets there for $10.

Plenty of people qualify for multiple discounts; senior discounts, military discounts, student discounts and membership-based discounts such as AAA or AARP.

In some cases discounts can be "stacked" — claiming discounts on top of other discounts — but typically a person can only claim the one discount for which they qualify. Still, it never hurts to ask.

The retired pharmacist I mentioned tells me that this past Thursday, he shopped at the East Bay Harris Teeter and got 15 percent off his order. That's 5 percent for being a senior, because it was Thursday, and 10 percent for being a student (a store-specific discount that drops to 5 percent Oct 1).

Saving money is a challenge and a skill for all ages.