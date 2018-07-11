State Sen. Tom Davis is accusing Charleston port officials of delaying construction of a proposed seaport in Jasper County that's been promised as an economic boon to that region.
But port authorities in South Carolina and Georgia say there is enough room at their current sites to handle projected cargo growth without accelerating the Jasper facility's current timeline.
Davis, who represents parts of Beaufort and Jasper counties, said "it has been incredibly frustrating, to say the least, to watch an incredible natural asset like the Jasper port site continue to lie dormant."
The Jasper Ocean Terminal — at 1,500 acres and capable of handling 7 million cargo containers a year — would be the largest terminal ever built in the U.S., at a cost of at least $5 billion. To date, only a few million dollars have been set aside for the project along the Savannah River.
Davis is organizing legislators from that area to push for a faster construction pace. He said he plans to ask the state's Legislative Audit Council, an independent state agency, to investigate whether the South Carolina State Ports Authority is violating a 2009 law requiring it to take "all action necessary to expeditiously develop a port in Jasper County."
Davis said that law is tied to a 2008 agreement between South Carolina and Georgia — the two states that would jointly operate the Jasper site — requiring permit applications for construction to be filed within two years.
"As of today's date, more than eight years after that deadline, such permits have not been filed," he said.
The port's first phase was to open in 2023.
Build as needed
The slow pace of development reflects changes in global container trade and a recognition that the original bi-state agreement was flawed, port officials say.
Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, said South Carolina and Georgia agreed in 2015 to replace that agreement with a new document that calls for the Jasper port to be completed when both agencies' current facilities are nearing capacity.
For South Carolina, that's not expected to happen until about 2035.
The Port of Charleston handled a record 2.2 million cargo containers measured in 20-foot increments during the fiscal year that ended June 30. With projected 4 percent annual cargo growth, the port will be near its capacity of 5.2 million cargo boxes — split between the North Charleston and Wando Welch terminals and a new terminal that's under construction — in about 17 years.
Georgia's need for the Jasper port is also more than a decade away.
Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, this year outlined a $2.3 billion expansion of the Garden City Terminal in Savannah that would more than double its capacity to 10 million containers. The authority predicts its cargo levels will reach 7 million boxes by 2028. The agency also owns 175 acres on nearby Hutchinson Island where another container terminal can be built before the Jasper site would be needed.
Joel Wooten, an authority director and head of the bi-state group overseeing the Jasper port's development, did not return telephone calls seeking comment. Neither did a ports authority spokesman.
But Newsome said South Carolina and Georgia are in agreement on how and when the Jasper port should be developed.
"We are more aligned today than we've ever been," he said. "I think we see it in the same way — the next increment of capacity beyond our existing facilities."
Optimistic forecasts
While the Jasper port initially was supposed to open early next decade, Newsome said its debut was based on estimates that vastly overstated cargo growth. For example, the forecasts from more than a decade ago showed the Port of Charleston handling 2.2 million cargo boxes by 2011 — a total that wasn't achieved until this year. The actual 2011 volume was 1.38 million container.
"This was a period in containerized trade where offshoring was happening and trade was booming," Newsome said of the time when the forecasts were made. "Container trade growth was supposed to be unbridled forever and ever, and then we hit the recession of 2009 and things changed dramatically."
Davis said he questions whether capacity should even play a role in development of the Jasper site, adding "the Legislature has determined the need for the Jasper port exists independent of any capacity estimates for Charleston and Savannah."
He says the port would have a bigger economic impact than South Carolina manufacturing giants Boeing, BMW and Michelin combined, and residents of the poor, rural area are hungry for the jobs and prosperity the port promises.
"One of the original reasons for the development of a port in Jasper County was to help lift many of the residents of Jasper and surrounding counties out of chronic poverty," according to a 2011 report by the Jasper Ocean Terminal's board of directors. "High-paying, high-quality jobs in the international trade supply chain will support that transition."
How to pay for it
Many in the area say they're tired of delays.
Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, whose district includes the port site, said in February that her jaw dropped when she learned in a local economic development meeting that the target date for the terminal is at least 10 years later than she expected.
But Newsome said he's never promised a completion date before 2030. His presentations to port and government leaders — including a 2013 meeting with a legislative commission that Davis is a part of — have always pointed to an opening contingent on current facilities in South Carolina and Georgia reaching capacity.
Davis now questions whether the two port agencies had the legal right to replace the 2008 agreement with their own pact. He included a proviso in the state's most recent budget "to remind the authority of its legislative duty to act expeditiously." And he's considering going to court to enforce a construction schedule that would put the Jasper port on track for a 2028 opening.
Davis also is advocating for more funding from the General Assembly, including $19 million in next year's budget as the first of five payments the state would make for a road serving the site.
This year, South Carolina will spend about $1.4 million to study what transportation infrastructure would be needed to get to the terminal.
All of that is pocket change, however, for a project where the ultimate cost will be measured in numbers with 10 figures.
Newsome estimates the infrastructure alone will "easily be a billion dollars." He questions where that money will come from and whether South Carolina taxpayers will see such expenditures as a priority, especially if there's still plenty of room for cargo at the Port of Charleston. Georgia cannot legally invest in infrastructure located in South Carolina.
"It's a question for our state," Newsome said. "Where does that infrastructure fit in the grand scheme of South Carolina's road infrastructure needs?"