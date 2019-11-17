The cost of health care in the U.S., by far the highest among all developed countries, continues to strain family finances and fuel bankruptcies.

The high cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. is one factor, and many consumers feel powerless, with few options for savings other than deciding not to buy needed medicine.

That can particularly put a squeeze on people without insurance, or those who have insurance that won't cover their doctor-recommended medications. Increasingly, insurers seem to be rejecting what physicians prescribe in favor of cheaper alternatives that may be less effective.

When I was faced with such a situation recently, my doctor mentioned a way to save on an otherwise unaffordable prescription. Just check GoodRX to see if there's a coupon, he said.

I was skeptical, but soon found that GoodRX — which is free online at goodrx.com or as an app — can slash the price of prescription meds. It's been around since 2011.

How does it work? I asked my pharmacist and he basically said: Who cares? Just be glad that it does.

So, a free service that doesn't collect or share personal information and saves people money on prescription drugs? Yes, and they also show which pharmacy near you offers the best price for a particular prescription, with or without a coupon.

The coupons can't be used in combination with insurance.

What GoodRX says is: "We make money from advertisements on our site and referral fees."

Now, there are lots of free prescription drug cards and coupons. South Carolina Drug Card (southcarolinadrugcard.com) is another.

I checked a few popular, generic medications on both GoodRX and South Carolina Drug Card. Sometimes the discount was larger on one, sometimes on the other.

So, even the deep-discount coupons can vary, depending where you get them. Often, a helpful pharmacist can tell you where to find the best discount, and sometimes they have the coupons on site to help.

In general, these coupons can knock the price of generic medications way down, often to less than $10 or $20 for a 30-day supply. Name-brand medications will also be discounted, but could still cost hundreds of dollars.

The best way to find out is to go online and check. You don't have to provide your name or any other information in order to check prices on GoodRX or South Carolina Drug Card.

It's also important to know that pharmaceutical discounts aren't just for humans. Medications for animals can also be quite expensive and few people have insurance for that.

GoodRX also has coupons for pet medications (goodrx.com/pets), and I know from speaking with co-workers that they provide large savings.

These discounts are not a solution to the sky-high drug prices that we in the U.S. face, but it can be a great help in some cases.