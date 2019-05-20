In this Jan. 14, 2018, photo Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett prepares to address the media at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Ford is cutting about 7,000 white-collar jobs, which would make up 10 percent of its global workforce. The company has said it was undertaking a major restructuring, and on Monday said that it will have trimmed thousands of jobs by August. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio/File