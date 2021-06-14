Second Sunday on King Street is returning after 18-month absence in Charleston

In another sign of normality returning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a downtown Charleston event that's been on hiatus for the better part of the past year and a half will return in the fall.

Second Sunday on King Street will be back on its once-a-month schedule starting Sept. 12 after what will be an 18-month absence, according to Susan Lucas, president of the Charleston Peninsula Preservation Trust, the nonprofit that manages and produces the event.

"We’re very excited to restart 2nd Sunday," Lucas said. “It’s been sorely missed by the downtown retail and dining establishments and the thousands of local and regional visitors who come to stroll, shop, dine and enjoy Charleston’s 'Main Street' on a vehicle-free, pedestrian-only afternoon.”

The event began in October 2010 and will celebrate its 11th anniversary this year of closing King Street between Calhoun and Queen streets to all vehicular traffic from noon to 5 p.m.

Lucas estimates event attendance has ranged from 12,000 to 18,000 people.

"It’s the most popular and most regularly attended event on the peninsula," said Karl Krull, vice president and director of operations for the nonprofit. "More than 1.5 million guests have patronized 2nd Sunday since its inception. We can’t wait to get it rolling again."