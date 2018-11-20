Two years after Charleston International Airport celebrated completion of its terminal expansion, another legal tussle is in the works.
The airport's oversight agency is suing the architect and a subcontractor for at least $1.5 million over the installation of a cable system that controls airport operations.
Charleston County Aviation Authority alleges Fentress Architects of Colorado and Burns Engineering of Pennsylvania modified the original drawings to eliminate four telecommunication cable rooms from the second-floor Concourse level and relocate them to the ground-floor apron level.
That, says airport officials, required the low-voltage cables to exceed the maximum 295 feet specified in the original contract to meet performance requirements.
The airport said it identified seven areas where the cables were too long.
The Aviation Authority has already paid for the work, but it says the suit is meant to recoup the cost to redesign the cable installation and construction expenses along with any business interruption damages.
"A reasonably prudent design professional in similar circumstances would not have made the same errors and omissions as the design team did on the TRIP (Terminal Redevelopment and Improvement Program) project," the suit alleges.
Officials with Fentress Architects and Burns Engineering did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.
Last spring, a flurry of lawsuits alleged work remained to be done, some of it wasn't that great and repairs were needed.
The airport owner, the main contractor and another subcontractor remain embroiled in legal battles over alleged construction flaws, missed deadlines and failure to make payments.
The Charleston County Aviation Authority fired Austin-Hitt Joint Venture in January. It said the lead contractor failed to keep up its end of the contract over dates set for completion of certain work phases and didn’t turn over documents related to the project.
The airport owner also alleged “deficiencies” in craftsmanship led to leaks, improperly installed cables and unfinished work that must now be completed by a different contractor.
Texas-based Austin Commercial and Hitt Contracting of Virginia fired back, saying the airport owner kept making changes and adding items to the extensive overhaul that prevented their joint venture from meeting deadlines and avoiding cost overruns in the project that bled into five years.
The contractor claimed the airport is withholding the final $7.15 million of the $165 million contract. It is also seeking another $2.15 million for work performed outside the scope of the original deal, items the builder says the Aviation Authority is responsible for funding.
The airport acknowledged it owed Austin-Hitt money — about $2.7 million. It said it paid the contractor in March after deducting costs for the alleged unfinished work, repairs, liquidated damages and other expenses.
Meanwhile, mechanical subcontractor Bell Constructors of New York sued Austin-Hitt separately for failure to pay about $900,000 of its $22.4 million contract.
Austin-Hitt claims the subcontractor “failed to complete its work” and also blames the Aviation Authority for withholding money sought by the mechanical installer.
A judge has since ordered all of the earlier lawsuits into a single case.