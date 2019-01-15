A day after a low-cost airline announced plans to add nonstop flights between Charleston and Cleveland, another discount carrier says it will compete for the same market.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant will launch uninterrupted service between the Holy City and the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on June 6, a month after Frontier Airlines brings visitors from the Ohio city on the banks of Lake Erie.
The twice-weekly Allegiant routes will operate on Thursday and Sunday through Aug. 11.
Fares start at $38, and flights must be booked by Wednesday for the special rates. Additional charges for baggage and other options may apply.
The flight will leave Charleston at 12:04 p.m. and arrive in Cleveland at 1:48 p.m. It will depart from Cleveland at 9:36 a.m. and touch down in Charleston at 11:19 a.m.
“We’re excited to add another nonstop route to Charleston,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re sure folks in the Cleveland area will be thrilled to take advantage of these convenient, ultra-low-cost flights to enjoy this beautiful, historic destination.”
The seasonal service is expected to bring about 3,500 visitors to the Charleston area from June through August.
“We are delighted that Allegiant will begin expanded service by offering nonstop service to Cleveland from Charleston International Airport,” said Paul Campbell, CEO of Charleston County Aviation Authority. “We have already seen passenger growth as well as reduced fares to each of the cities that Allegiant began serving less than a year ago.”
Allegiant began serving the Charleston area last April with flights to Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.
Allegiant's twice-weekly flights to Cincinnati operate Thursday and Sunday.
After a mid-winter hiatus, the Pittsburgh route returns Feb. 14 and the Indianapolis leg relaunches Feb. 15, both in time for the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition that kicks off Charleston's tourist season. The Pittsburgh flight runs Thursday and Sunday while the Indianapolis service operates on Friday and Monday.
“The entire hospitality industry welcomes Allegiant’s announcement that will offer the convenience of nonstop service to the good people of Cleveland so they can learn firsthand the appeal of Charleston,” said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston, the city's rebranded tourism arm. She also sits on the airport board.
On Monday, Denver-based Frontier announced it will start twice-weekly seasonal service between Charleston and Cleveland May 2. Flights will run Thursday and Sunday through Aug. 11.
United Airlines offered seasonal flights last summer between the Lowcountry and Cleveland, but that service is not expected to return this year, according to Gary Edwards, a liaison between Charleston's airport and tourism agency.