Sears shutters last Charleston-area store after relocation deal collapses

MONCKS CORNER — Sears, once a retail juggernaut that once proclaimed it's "Where America Shops," has now disappeared from the Charleston landscape.

The company's last remaining namesake Hometown Store in the region was cleared out earlier this week after a deal fell through to relocate from Moncks Corner to a Food Lion-anchored shopping center on Red Bank Road in Goose Creek.

Charlie Langford, who once owned the former Sears store in Berkeley County, stopped by the shop earlier this week to discover the move wasn't going to happen.

Langford said he learned the store will not be relocated because the Harbour Lake Plaza in Goose Creek has a non-compete clause for businesses that lease or sell similar merchandise.

Rent-A-Center sits on the end of the shopping center, blocking Sears' move into the 8,450-square-foot former CVS pharmacy site it had targeted. Like Sears, RAC offers appliances on a rent-to-own basis.

Non-compete clauses are common in many retail centers.

A Sears moving company worker confirmed the store's closure as he stood amid a hollow sales floor at the cleared-out Moncks Corner shop May 13.

He said merchandise at the store was moved out earlier this week and shipped to a warehouse in Victoria, Texas.

There are no plans to reopen another Sears Hometown Store at a new location in the Charleston area, he said. A Sears representative did not immediately respond for further comment.

California-based retailer Harbor Freight Tools is taking over the former Sears space in Moncks Corner.

The closure leaves the three-county Charleston region without a Sears presence for the first time in decades.

The Lowcountry's two former big-box mall stores closed at Northwoods Mall in 2017 and Citadel Mall in 2018.

The nearest small-format Sears shops can be found in Lake City, Georgetown and Walterboro. Another store is located in Greenwood, northwest of Columbia.

A Sears Outlet store once operated in Festival Centre on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston, but the shop is now called American Freight Furniture.