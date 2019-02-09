Picture this: rolling hills, soft breezes through lush oak trees, the whinny of horses as they graze.
Wildflower Farm is the epitome of bucolic farmland with the added benefit of equestrian grandeur. Tucked back off Highway 41 and Halfway Creek Road in Huger, it feels as if you’re away from it all. In truth, the 55-acre farm is a 15-minute drive from Mt. Pleasant’s Towne Centre and Roper Hospital, and 20 miles to Daniel Island.
Buyers can purchase Wildflower Farm as Parcel A or Parcel B or purchase the entire property.
Parcel A—33 acres
The owners, former longtime residents of Isle of Palm and Santa Fe, New Mexico, settled in the country bringing their love of the islands and the palette of the desert into the design of a 1,786 square foot home. Surrounded by 33 lush acres, the two-bed, two-bath home is one level with custom finishings throughout.
“The home reflects their love of the beach and Santa Fé,” said Priscilla Shumway of Dunes Properties of Charleston. “Most of the property backs up to the Francis Marion National Forest and they’ve created a structural counterpoint to the chaos.”
Indeed, they have as the secluded home and pristine property seems miles away from the traffic and busyness of Highways 41 and 17. Charleston Builders constructed the open and airy main home in 2002. Eight years later, the couple hired architect Steven Herlong and custom builder Narramore Construction to expand and renovate.
The island vibe is prevalent with tall windows in the living spaces letting in lots of light and a shiplap feature wall in the dining room. Warm hardwoods run throughout while a cool palette dominates the overall theme, accented with pops of reds, blues and yellows in accent pieces and artwork. Bright white walls with wood-beamed ceilings and an adobe, wood-burning fireplace bring in hints of southwestern charm to the living area. The result is a perfect, clean combination of the two styles—beach meets mountains in a cohesive and modern way.
The efficient and modern kitchen has a tiled backsplash, granite countertops and Murano glass pendants. Every opportunity for natural light is in each room whether it’s a window perched high near the ceiling or windows over the Pure Air soaking tub in the master bath. The master suite welcomes the outdoor in with a private screened porch which overlooks the backyard and a studio shed with a covered spot for a golf cart.
“They (owners) have architectural plans in hand for a third bedroom,” said Shumway.
Nearby is a two-bedroom cottage overlooking the paddocks, a climate-controlled, eight-stall barn with feed and tackroom and a separate hay barn. According to Shumway, the large, steel covered horse arena is difficult to find in Charleston, but this parcel has that and more. Three miles of professionally designed cross-country trails and fenced pastures (complete with lighted run-ins with fans) are there to ensure horses are well taken care of while grazing or galloping.
Parcel B—22 acres
Parcel B is comprised of 22 acres—plenty of room to build a custom country home. The property has a four-stall barn with a climate-controlled one bed, one bath efficiency apartment. Four lush, fenced pastures, and an expansive lighted shelter with fans protect horses from the elements. In addition, portions of cleared land with a large pond, field jumps and a fenced 70 x 200 grassed arena complete this magnificent property.
Professionally designed trails run through the property. A cleared area has an adorable treehouse that sits high up off the ground, with stairs leading up to it. A large deck surrounds it and inside is a rough-hewn walled room with windows. It’s the perfect spot for stargazing and slumber parties.
A horse lover’s paradise
Whether purchased separately or as one large property, Wildflower Farm exceeds any equestrian’s expectations and is a nature lover’s paradise.
“There are so many beautiful building sites on this property,” Shumway said. “It’s close to the new developments in north Mount Pleasant, shopping and Daniel Island, but it’s far enough away to enjoy the peace and quiet of this lovely property.”
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com.
Reach Brigitte Surette at 843-937-5542 or bsurette@postandcourier.com.
AGENT SPOTLIGHT
Agents: Priscilla P. Shumway & Jack Hurley
Dunes Properties of Chas Inc
1400 Palm Blvd
Isle of Palms, SC 29451-2280
843-425-1850