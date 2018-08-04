Equestrian enthusiasts, mosey on out.
A working farm encircled by the Francis Marion Forest boasts two houses, potentially 55-plus acres of land including riding pathways, stalls and an arena. Wildflower Farm Stables offers two parcels, for sale separately at $1,340,000 and $695,000 or together at a slight discount for $1,985,000.
"The owners have a very special affinity to the land. They are hopeful somebody who buys it loves horses as much as they do," says Priscilla Shumway, Realtor with dunes properties. Shumway and husband and fellow dunes properties Realtor Jack Hurley are listing the property with guidance from Laurie Thornhill Minges, also a dunes properties Realtor.
The agents tout Wildflower Farm Stables — situated in Huger off S.C. Highway 41 in rural Berkeley County — for its versatility. It's available so that the buyer or manager can oversee the low key operation.
"Charleston has very few equestrian properties with covered arenas and extensive trails," Minges says. "Wildflower Farm is unique in that there is a three-plus mile trail system and two barns, abundant pastures and a covered ring and grass ring. There are two charming homes and an efficiency apartment that also give the owners flexibility," she says. "Located next to the Francis Marion Forest provides extra privacy and a buffer. The owners have created a very special property that is calm and peaceful with the care of horses central to all they have established," Minges says.
The parcels are split between the higher-end 33-acre tract that includes a custom home and caretaker's cottage and the value-priced 22-acre locale promoted as a prime site to build a house.
According to the agents, the larger property priced at $1,340,000 consists of lush fields, custom home, caretaker's cottage, barn with six-to-eight stalls, run-in shelters to protect horses from weather, established solidly fenced pastures, groomed cross-country trails, hay and tractor barn, work shed and a steel covered riding arena standing 80 by 160 feet.
Built in 2002, the upscale two bedroom and two bathroom home inculcates a front screened-in porch that overlooks the paddocks. Charlestowne Builders built the ranch-style house, which the owners expanded and renovated to 1,786 square feet six years ago using a Steve Herlong design and Narramore Construction as contractor.
Another local company, Spartina Cabinetry and Design, crafted the "small jewel of a kitchen," the dunes properties Realtors say. Remark mapped out a finely landscaped yard. For people eying more space, the owners hold architectural plans for a third bedroom.
Meanwhile, the "cute" caretaker's cottage counts two bedrooms and one bath plus a covered porch. Steps away stands the center aisle barn, which boasts six, 12 foot square stalls and the room to outfit two more lodges. Horses can take advantage of five pastures with "large, airy run-in sheds," and owners can ride on miles of groomed trails and make use of the covered arena.
Trails across the entire farm double as a training level cross country course, with naturally styled low jumps among the features, the dunes properties Realtors note.
On the smaller parcel valued at $695,000, prospective buyers are encouraged to build a home and "bring your horses," according to Hurley and Shumway. Perks consist of a recently built shed row barn featuring four stalls 12 by 12 feet, a wash area, climate-controlled studio apartment, tack and feed room and hay storage bay. The site includes trails, pond, field jumps and an oversized tree house large enough for a resident. Four existing paddocks can be combined into one-to-three pastures and include large shelters with lights and fans, they note. There's also a 70 by 200 foot grassed and fenced arena.
The property, which stands 11 miles from downtown Charleston and is close to scenic Guerins Bridge Road tying into U.S. Highway 17 North, went on the market about two months ago. "We had showings (as recently as late July)," Shumway says. "There is a special feeling, more of an organic, natural (appeal). They don't want hunting on the property. They are very respectful. It's a special space."
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/business/real_estate/jim-parker.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.
AGENT SPOTLIGHT
Agents: Priscilla Shumway, Jack Hurley
Office: dunes properties
Phone: Hurley, 843-607-2510; Shumway, 843-425-1850