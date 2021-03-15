SC's unemployment rate shows little change with hospitality still missing many jobs

South Carolina's unemployment rate dropped slightly in January, but major sectors, especially the hard-hit hospitality industry, were still missing a large portion of their pre-pandemic positions and continued to shed jobs.

The state's jobless figure was 5.3 percent for the first month of the year, a slight improvement from a revised rate of 5.6 percent in December, according to new data from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

A year earlier, before the coronavirus pandemic upended the economy, that rate was 2.6 percent, the second-lowest in the U.S.

Since then, the number of idled workers who are counted as unemployed has more than doubled in South Carolina. The state's jobless rate is now ranked as 23rd.

Year-over-year, jobs were down in all sectors this past January.

The leisure and hospitality sector, by far, has the biggest jobs deficit. It's still missing about 13 percent of the positions it had at the beginning of last year, factoring out to an annual loss of almost 36,000 jobs.

The industry didn't see improvement from the previous month, either, instead shedding 3,800 jobs from December to January.

Government jobs had the second-largest loss, about 14,500 from last January, followed by manufacturing with a deficit of almost 11,000 jobs.

Overall, South Carolina had about 4.3 percent fewer jobs in the first month of 2021 than a did a year prior.

While the state's jobless rate doesn't rank among the lowest in the nation like it did a year ago, South Carolina is still faring better than the U.S. overall, said Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond.

"Even though this month's report was a bit negative, I do find it important to point out that the state still has continued to show some relative strength on overall job loss ... during the COVID period when compared to the nation as a whole," Ullrich said.

The latest U.S. unemployment rate was 6.2 percent last month.

Jobless numbers revised by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that metric has moved little for South Carolina since August when it dropped to 5.4 percent from a pandemic-induced peak of 11.5 percent in the spring.

A "disturbing aspect" of the unemployment rate is that people who are claiming unemployment benefits have been "conducting very few job searches," according to a statement from Dan Ellzey, executive director of the Department of Employment and Workforce.

A rule that had required unemployed South Carolina residents seeking financial aid to actively search for jobs has been on pause since last March, but Ellzey said DEW will re-impose the requirement in the "near future."

Ellzey said he is "urging claimants to start this positive habit of searching for work now," citing a total of about 87,000 open positions listed on his agency's website.

Ullrich said one of the challenges that's likely to be at play is that displaced workers who had been holding down hospitality jobs may be waiting for openings in that industry.

But there is likely to be "some longer-term scarring" in the sector. Permanent restaurant closings, delayed reopenings and "innovations" that employers made to cut down on face-to-face contact with customers will probably reduce the number of workers who'll be needed in that industry for a longer period of time.

Retraining some of those employees and getting them into other sectors will be "really important," Ullrich said. But it may prove difficult.

"One thing I think I've learned talking to people in that sector a lot is that people that work in leisure and hospitality, they really like working in leisure and hospitality," Ullrich said. "So, you know, the notion that you would just, all of a sudden, decide to go work in advanced manufacturing — that might not be an easy transition, or one that you want to make."

Tens of thousands of South Carolinians are still relying on jobless benefits, per the DEW's data. During the week ending March 6, close to 129,000 claimants were paid and another 5,146 were first-time applicants.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief law signed by President Joe Biden last week extends a $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit that was set to expire this month. It now lasts through Sept. 6.

South Carolina is releasing two employment reports this month. State-level data for February will be available next week.