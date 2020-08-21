SC's unemployment rate remained above 8.5 percent in July as economic recovery slowed

South Carolina's unemployment rate remained above 8.5 percent in July, a sign that the state's nascent economic recovery may be slowing after several months of major job gains.
There were roughly 2.24 million people working in the Palmetto State last month, according the results from a monthly economic survey conducted by the federal government.
That's far better than the estimated job numbers South Carolina posted in April and May, when the unemployment rate hovered above 12 percent.
But the survey results indicate the state still had roughly 90,385 less jobs than it did in February, before the coroanvirus pandemic spread to South Carolina.
Those missing jobs contributed to the nearly 212,000 people in South Carolina who were seeking work last month but unable to find a job.
The state did add more than 16,000 jobs between June and July, but the numbers signal a significant slowdown compared to the previous two months when roughly 150,000 jobs were added back to the state's economy.
Dan Ellzey, the Director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, said the decrease in the unemployment rate from 8.7 percent to 8.6 percent was still a positive sign.
“With a decreased unemployment rate, it’s no surprise that July’s release shows a promising trend of people rejoining the workforce," Ellzey said. "If we compare the number of employed South Carolinian’s in April, it shows that 152,943 South Carolinians have rejoined the workforce."
The concern among many economists is that the economic recovery may be stalling, which could lead to a prolonged recession. Those concerns are being heightened as Congress debates whether it should pass another bill that would pump billions of dollars into the American economy.
South Carolina's economy was still benefiting from an infusion of cash from the federal government when it added those roughly 16,000 jobs last month.
But a large portion of that assistance ended in August when the federal government stopped paying an extra $600 per week to every person receiving unemployment benefits. The loss of that money immediately sucked more than $120 million a week out of the state economy.
Economists are worried the loss of that money may restrict consumer spending in South Carolina and across the country. That could hamper the recovery because consumer spending powers roughly 70 percent of the nation's economy.
Federal data analyzed by researchers at Harvard University shows overall consumer spending in South Carolina recovered to its pre-pandemic levels in early July. But that spending has started to decline again in early August.
Meanwhile, spending on recreation and tourism is still nowhere near the levels it was at in early 2020. The data analyzed by Harvard shows spending at restaurants and hotels in South Carolina is still down 19 percent compared to where it was at the beginning of this year. And spending on entertainment and other recreation is down more than 46 percent.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.