SC's unemployment rate keeps dropping. But it's not because of people finding work.

South Carolina's unemployment rate continues to drop, but the decline is not because a large number of people are finding new work amid the ongoing pandemic.

It's mostly because people are fleeing the state's battered job market.

The latest economic survey results show South Carolina's unemployment rate fell from 6.4 percent in August to 5.1 percent in September.

Those numbers look good on their face, but the underlying data does not paint as rosy of a picture for South Carolina's economy and its workforce.

There's two reasons the unemployment rate can drop in the monthly employment surveys, which are conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

The number of people with jobs in the state can go up, which is a good sign for the overall economy. Or the number of people actively looking for work can go down, which is often not a positive result.

South Carolina's unemployment rate is currently being influenced heavily by people leaving the workforce.

The employment data from September shows roughly 30,000 South Carolinians fled the state workforce, as the pandemic stretched into its seventh month. The same trend was also true in August when the survey results showed the state's workforce shrank by roughly 41,000 people.

There's several reasons people stop actively looking for work, especially in the wake of a recession.

Some people decide to retire. Some return to school to further their education. Some decide to stay home to care for children or elderly parents. Others become so frustrated with their job prospects that they give up looking altogether.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Dan Ellzey, the Director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, suggested this week that the number of people leaving the workforce was not because they couldn't find jobs.

"What our agency is hearing from the business community is the urgent need for workers. While we know a lot of businesses suffered layoffs during the pandemic, industries have ramped back up and several are experiencing a boom,” Ellzey said.

“People who are looking for employment are finding work. And now is the time to secure one of these in-demand jobs because South Carolina needs people in the workforce. If individuals have stopped looking for work because they believe businesses are closed or not hiring, let me assure you that is not the case," he added.

Data collected by DEW shows there were roughly 122,000 advertised jobs in South Carolina in September. But not every person who is searching for work will be qualified for those positions or live in an area where they can get to those jobs.

Thousands of those jobs, the data shows, often require specialized skills or higher education, which many unemployed South Carolinians may not have.

After shutting down parts of the economy earlier this year, South Carolina regained roughly 150,000 jobs in May and June. But that recovery slowed substantially in more recent months as the federal stimulus payments to families, businesses and unemployed workers ran out.

The latest survey results shows South Carolina only added roughly 2,500 jobs between August and September, the smallest job gain since the recovery began.

That means there were still roughly 65,000 fewer people employed in South Carolina in September than there was at the beginning of March.

The state's vital tourism and hospitality industry still has roughly 47,000 fewer jobs in September than it did the year before. And the state's manufacturing industry was still down 400 jobs from where it was during this time in 2019.

One of the few industries to see a year over year improvement was the construction industry. That sector employed roughly 8,700 more people in September than it did the year before.