SC's unemployment rate improved in June. But 210,000 people still don't have work.

South Carolina's unemployment rate in June improved substantially, but that was before the state began to suffer from a new surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
The state's jobless rate for June was 8.7 percent, according to new survey results released Friday.
That means the unemployment rate in South Carolina dropped by more than 3 percent from April and May when more than 12 percent of the eligible workforce was estimated to be out of a job.
Gov. Henry McMaster said the numbers were a great sign for the state's economy, and he noted that roughly 105,000 more people were employed in June than in May.
“This news shows that South Carolina is leading the way in our economic recovery efforts and that we can, and will, overcome any challenge by working together, being smart, and showing compassion for our neighbors," McMaster said in a prepared statement. "We must maintain this momentum by continuing to get South Carolinians back to work in the safest way possible because we must ensure the future economic health of our state and our people.”
There were significant employment gains last month in several industries. The leisure and hospitality industry added 29,600 jobs, after being hit particularly hard by the pandemic and corresponding shutdowns. The professional and business service category added an estimated 13,700 jobs. The education and health service industries added 6,400 jobs. And manufacturing added on an estimated 2,600 jobs.
The employment numbers are still not great, however, for the tens of thousands of people who don't have positions to return to right now.
The survey results estimated there are still roughly 210,721 South Carolinians who are looking for work but don't currently have a job. For perspective, the state's unemployment rate during the height of the Great Recession hovered above 10 percent.
The numbers make it clear that South Carolina has yet to fully recover its pre-pandemic economy, even after McMaster lifted his stay at home order.
Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, said reopening the state when McMaster did was necessary to restart businesses and employment.
"These positive economic numbers would not have been possible without the reopening of the state," Ellzey said in a statement. "It is encouraging to see that our businesses can re-open and comply with strict safety protocols to protect employees and customers. The continued success of our businesses, to both re-open and remain safe, is imperative for the state’s economic recovery."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.