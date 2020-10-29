SC's unemployment claims dropped below 200,000 for the first time since April

The number of people trying to qualify for unemployment benefits in South Carolina dropped below 200,000 for the first time since April, when state leaders shut down parts of the state economy to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest unemployment data released by the U.S. Department of Labor shows roughly 197,000 people continued to apply for either state or federal unemployment programs during the middle of October.

Not all of those people will be eligible for aid, but the "continued claims" are something economists are watching closely as the nation's workforce continues to recover.

The decline in people seeking jobless benefits in South Carolina is likely a good sign for state's economy. It could signal individuals are returning to their previous employment or finding new jobs amid the ongoing public health crisis.

In recent weeks, the data shows the number of new unemployment claims in South Carolina has dropped considerably compared to the applications the state was fielding earlier this year. That suggests fewer people are being laid off now.

But tens of thousands of people who started collecting unemployment benefits during the spring and summer are still relying on jobless aid to support themselves and their families.

Roughly 62,000 people continued to apply for state jobless benefits through South Carolina's unemployment trust fund as of Oct. 10.

That number has been declining substantially in recent weeks, but many of the people leaving the state's unemployment program are simply transitioning over to two other federal programs that provide up to an extra 23 weeks of jobless benefits.

More than 77,000 people have made that switch, which shows how many people have been relying on the unemployment system for more than five months.

There is also another 58,000 people who are trying to claim money through another federal program that was set up to provide aid to contractors, self-employed individuals and so-called gig workers during the pandemic. Those people would not have been eligible for jobless benefits under the traditional unemployment system had Congress not passed a law earlier this year to provide them with assistance.

Anyone receiving unemployment benefits in South Carolina at this point is receiving $326 per week or less, depending on what their income level was before they were laid off.

DEW reported the average unemployment recipient last week was receiving roughly $227 per week.

Since the pandemic began, DEW has disbursed more than $4.4 billion in aid to people who lost work in South Carolina.