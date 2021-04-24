SC's top manufacturing jobs also fastest-growing, but finding trained workers a challenge

Some of South Carolina's hottest and best-paying jobs over the next decade will be found in high-tech manufacturing centers concentrated in the Upstate and the Lowcountry, but they won't be easy pickings.

While there will still be opportunities for workers without college degrees, the top positions will increasingly require some type of post-high school education.

That could pose a problem for manufacturers looking to fill the more than 25,000 jobs in their 20 fastest-growing occupations, because fewer people are enrolling in the technical colleges that would give them the training they need.

The number of people signing up for classes at the state's 16 two-year tech schools fell by about 25 percent between 2010 and 2019, according to the latest data available from the S.C. Commission on Higher Education. Enrollment at the technical colleges serving the state's biggest manufacturing centers — Trident Tech in the Charleston region and Greenville Tech in the Upstate — experienced declines of 27.3 percent and 29.2 percent, respectively, during that period.

"This is a call to action to say to the state of South Carolina that we need to be more proactive in that type of recruitment," said Joey Von Nessen, a research economist at the University of South Carolina who recently completed a study that found manufacturers around the state will be relying on workers with higher educations and better skills than in the past.

"We're going to need more skilled labor," he said. "The key for success going forward is to offer a pathway for South Carolinians to become trained and then to be hired."

Education leaders say they were making strides toward that goal, but the pandemic has set them back.

Enrollment at Trident Tech had seen small but positive growth in the months preceding the pandemic, but it tanked again when COVID-19 hit — down 3.7 percent this spring.

Still, other states have a bigger problem. Enrollment in Florida's technical schools was down 9.4 percent last year while Kentucky and Louisiana saw declines of 10.5 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively. Virginia's community colleges saw a 9.7 percent drop.

"The decline is national," said Mary Thornley, president of Trident Tech. "It's a testament about the precarious lives of many of the students that are enrolled in technical colleges."

Lost jobs and lower wages from pandemic-induced shutdowns and a lack of child care are among the reasons Thornley said students felt they couldn't spend time or money taking classes as the health crisis was worsening.

"They had problems that become insurmountable when you're living on the edge anyway," Thornley said. "But Trident Tech is poised to meet the needs of any student interested in returning to college and getting prepared for a better job."

High tech, high pay

Von Nessen's study shows the state's automotive plants, aerospace firms, tiremakers and other manufacturing sectors employ nearly 300,000 workers and create about $200 billion in annual economic impact. But as those industries increasingly rely on robotics, artificial intelligence, 3-D printing and other technological advances, the people who operate the machinery are going to need more and better education.

More than half of the occupations growing the fastest and paying the best through 2028 will require at least some form of post-secondary education, according to Von Nessen. Nearly two-thirds of those top jobs will require at least one year of experience.

As a group, the top 20 in-demand manufacturing occupations are expected to grow by a total of 13.2 percent through 2028. That compares with 10 percent growth for all manufacturing jobs. Employment gains in the manufacturing sector historically exceed South Carolina's overall job growth by nearly three times.

Manufacturing jobs typically have much higher compensation than the statewide average — $60,850 a year versus $45,694.

A subset of six manufacturing occupations are expected to dominate hiring and wage growth in the coming years. Those include industrial and mechanical engineers as well as industrial production supervisors. Those positions will account for more than one-fourth of all new manufacturing jobs created through 2028, according to Von Nessen.

They'll also pay a premium — an average of more than $85,000 a year, or 40 percent better than the typical manufacturing job.

The S.C. Manufacturers Alliance has long recognized that worker training is a hurdle, but the responsibility for creating a pipeline of skilled employees doesn't stop with technical colleges.

"The industry needs to be proactive in telling its story," said James Richter, the group's director of workforce development. The alliance and SC Future Makers, a nonprofit workforce development group, commissioned Von Nessen's study.

"We need to articulate that these are good careers that are here to stay and they can make a meaningful impact in the community," Richter said. "We also need to reinforce the fact that there are a plethora of different types of companies out there that really provide a great means to earn a living."

Reaching new students

Trident Tech opened its aeronautical training center in 2019 as a way to provide training for a range of advanced manufacturing jobs, not just those within the aerospace industry. The $80 million addition hosts programs leading to the associate's degrees and professional certificates needed for many of the top jobs of the future.

Thornley, the school's president, describes the center as "a candy factory for anybody interested in manufacturing," with sophisticated equipment including programmable robotics, 3-D printers and labs where students can learn to make and repair the structural materials used in airplanes, vehicles and boats.

Recognizing the growing need for trained workers, the college is offering free tuition for 41 programs in engineering and manufacturing, including mechanical and electronics engineering, mechanics and aircraft maintenance. Thornley hopes that will attract students who've been hesitant to enroll in classes.

"We need for prospective students to believe that it is time to get out of this pandemic, make a new start and get a good-paying job," she said.

Tim Hardee, president of South Carolina's technical college system, said he's confident enrollment statewide will start showing gains by the time fall classes start. He said the system is preparing a marketing campaign to tout the training benefits through television commercials, billboards and social media. The three-year effort was kickstarted by an anonymous donor in Charleston who pledged $1 million toward the ads if the state Legislature would contribute another $500,000.

Gov. Henry McMaster will also be sending a letter to the 45,000 or so high school graduates this year to both congratulate them on their accomplishment and urge them to consider a technical college for manufacturing training.

The college system is also targeting future students through partnership with public schools, Hardee said.

"We're doing some youth apprenticeships that get students involved at a younger age so they can see these jobs in manufacturing can lead to a good career," he said. "And we're making guidance counselors more aware of that career pathway."

Von Nessen, the USC economist, said all of those efforts will be important as South Carolina competes with other Southeast states for jobs as manufacturers quickly invest in and adopt new advanced technologies.

"There are several changes coming," he said. "We don't know exactly what they will all look like, but one prominent one we hear a lot about is the transition to electric vehicles. So we need to stay on top of those changes. The market moves very fast, which is why these workforce initiatives are so important."