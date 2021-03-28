SC's tech school system sees a drop-off in financial-aid requests

The financial-assistance forms students submit to attend South Carolina colleges are down, and the decline is especially pronounced for one sector of the higher-education field, federal data show.

Compared to the same time last year, technical colleges around the state are seeing about 7,000 fewer Free Application for Federal Student Aid filings, which many parents and students alike know as FAFSA. It's just the latest in annual declines for the two-year schools.

Though not a direct measure of who actually enrolls, FAFSA numbers are seen as a barometer of student engagement and interest in pursuing an education beyond high school.

Tim Hardee, president of the South Carolina Technical College System, noted the economic implications. He said enrollment at the state's 16 tech schools has indeed been down in recent years, though with a tight labor market, that is somewhat to be expected.

But with the higher, coronavirus-induced unemployment continuing, and the future of some industries uncertain, Hardee said it is a perfect time for people to invest in their education. Several key industries, including health care, advanced manufacturing and information technology, are still reporting shortages in skilled labor.

"We're trying to make sure that we stay both affordable and accessible moving forward out of the pandemic," Hardee said. "Our hope is as things improve that students will come back to the technical college system."

The latest FAFSA application numbers are current through September 2020. While they show total submissions were down statewide, some of South Carolina's largest educational institutions have bucked the trend. Applications remain at pre-pandemic levels at Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the College of Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina, among others.

About 41 percent of high school seniors in South Carolina have filled out the FAFSA application so far this cycle, a 5 percent decrease since the last academic year, according to the National College Attainment Network, which advocates that all high school students at least complete the online form. Meanwhile, a bill introduced in the state Legislature would require high school seniors to submit a FAFSA before graduation.