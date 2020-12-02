SC's tax haul from online retail sales surges past $311 million

South Carolina hauled in more than $311 million in taxes from online retail sales over the past year, a big jump driven in part policy changes within the state.
The S.C. Department of Revenue said the figure released Wednesday was based on e-commerce transactions between Nov. 1, 2019, and Oct 31. The total for the previous 12-month period was about $64 million.
The agency credited two tax-policy changes, through some of the increase is certainly tied to the surge in online sales this year as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many stores and forced consumers to stay home.
The first took effect in November 2018, when DOR started requiring out-of-state or "remote" retailers that sold more $100,000 in goods within South Carolina to charge and forward sales taxes for those purchases.
Then, about six months later, Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law essentially extending that requirement to "marketplace facilitators," which allow other merchants to use their e-commerce platforms. Amazon.com is a prime example.
The revenue department noted that the number of out-of-state sellers that have registered with the state climbed about 43 percent to 5,443 since late 2019. They accounted for about $128 million in tax collections.
Amazon and other marketplace facilitators remitted even more — $183 million.
About half of the total pot of $311.5 million goes into the state's general fund.
"The SCDOR's remote sellers policy and the marketplace facilitator law now ensure that all online retailers collect and remit sales and use tax on all sales, just like brick-and-mortar stores, helping level the playing field and bringing more tax dollars into the state," agency director Hartley Powell said in a written statement Wednesday.