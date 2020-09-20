SC's second-ever hostel is open, exploring revenue options during pandemic

Hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and tourist lodgings of all kinds have had a hard time adapting during the pandemic, but hostels, known for their bunk beds, shared spaces and communal atmosphere, face unique challenges.

For an all-new hostel opening for the first time mid-pandemic, there's an added obstacle, aside from having to establish social distancing rules and cleaning protocols.

"The biggest chore is still education, building awareness and explaining to people what we are," said Joe Hindman, who has been working on the concept for his hostel since 2015. It officially opened in late July.

Modal is the second-ever modern hostel in South Carolina — the only other in the state is Charleston's NotSo Hostel — and the first in Greenville. It's housed in what used to be a dental office off Augusta Road.

Guests have their pick of two private suites or three dormitory rooms that together can sleep up to 23 guests.

Following social distancing measures hasn't been difficult, even with shared rooms in the mix. Bookings have been coming in at a "steady trickle" since opening, Hindman said, and guests who have stayed in the dormitory-style spaces had the rooms all to themselves.

Despite the setbacks of the pandemic, Hindman said that what he "dreamt of happening is happening." He's supporting local artists — right now, the work of painter Kym Day is on display — and introducing travelers to the hostel concept.

"I am getting some of that audience I was trying to reach, that handful of people who never experienced a hostel," he said. "We do need to increase bookings, though."

Hindman said he's somewhat thankful for the slow start that's given the hostel time to ease into its opening, but, in the next few months, he needs bookings to about double before he'll feel "more comfortable" with how the new business is doing.

The main audience Hindman had envisioned for the property — artists and "traveling creatives" passing through town for performances or freelance gigs — is still nearly nonexistent because of the pandemic.

Like many businesses, Modal has had to pivot.

For the last four weeks, the lobby has housed a coffee shop that's open to the public six days a week. Having an in-house coffee shop was always part of the plan, Hindman said, but they had originally thought they'd have an existing local shop open a satellite location there.

But with bookings not where they need to be, he realized running a shop made more sense since it could serve as a source of revenue.

Hindman said he also has his eye on the fall wedding season, particularly business from couples who opted for smaller-than-planned ceremonies or are seeking out different lodging options after previous plans fell through.

One "encouraging sign," Hindman said, is that bookings at an Airbnb unit he manages have gone back to normal levels. Reservations were canceled for all of March and April, but business at the short-term rental has grown steadily since May.

That's consistent with what's been seen across the state this year as short-term rentals reached occupancy rates at or even above 2019 levels while hotels' rates hovered below 50 percent.

One thing working in hostels' favor is price: Budget-friendly venues have been filling up more than luxury spots during the pandemic. At Modal, a one-night stay starts at around $40 in a shared room.

"Some people have been shocked at how affordable it is," Hindman said.

For groups looking to rent out the entire venue this fall, it will come out to about $50 a person, Hindman said, with a light breakfast included.