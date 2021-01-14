SC's only Black-owned bank gets $5M deposit from Duke Energy

South Carolina’s only Black-owned bank has received another sizable infusion, this time from one of the biggest power providers in the state.

Duke Energy said Thursday it has placed a $5 million deposit with Columbia-based Optus Bank, saying the move reflects its support for diverse and minority-owned businesses, individuals, and low-income communities.

The transaction was completed in late December.

"It's an investment in people and communities that continue to face barriers to mainstream funding and support," Mike Callahan, present of Duke's South Carolina operations, said in a prepared statement.

The Charlotte-based utility giant, which primarily serves the Upstate region, said the deposit is the largest it has made with a Black-owned bank in the U.S. and that it expects to explore similar opportunities.

Optus chairman Paul Mitchell said the deal was made possible with the help of S.C. Minority Business Development Agency.

Long-term deposit growth is critical for small banks.

"It gives you freedom to help customers more, to provide longer term fixed-rate loans at lower cost because you now have the liquidity to support those loans and you're not worrying about the deposits leaving when rates change,” Optus CEO Dominik Mjartan told The Post and Courier last year.

The one-branch financial institution has estimated that nearly 90 percent of its transactions are with minority- or women-owned businesses and low-income communities.

The commitment from Duke is its third high-profile corporate partnerships for Optus over the past six months.

In August, PayPal pledged to park $50 million in long-term deposits "to do our part to help close the racial wealth gap.”

Next up was Bank of America, which already was a large depositor at the small Midlands lender The Charlotte-based financial services giant said in September that it bought a 5 percent stake in the Optus' privately held parent under a new $1 billion racial equality commitment. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Optus was founded as Victory Savings Bank in 1921 by a group of African American community leaders with the aim of serving business owners and consumers who were shut out of the mainstream financial system. It later was renamed S.C. Community Bank and is among a dwindling number of lenders nationally designated as Black-owned. Just 20 are still in existence.

Optus took its current name in 2018. It translates into “to choose” in Latin.