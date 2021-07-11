SC's newly approved budget has $20M more for tourism ads, funds for lighthouse repair

South Carolina’s budget for the new fiscal year included multiple line items connected to the state’s tourism sector, including COVID-19-prompted advertising dollars, money to build welcome centers and funding to repair a historic Lowcountry lighthouse.

A big chunk of the tourism-related allocations over the next 12 months — $20 million — will pay to promote the state to visitors.

This is the second time South Carolina lawmakers have earmarked millions for tourism advertising to help the sector bounce back from the pandemic. The first time was in October.

The state of the industry has changed a lot since then. Leisure travel has recovered fully and then some, which S.C. tourism director Duane Parrish said last week has helped to compensate for lagging business and group travel.

The week ending June 26, the state's hotels outperformed pre-COVID figures on two big measures: occupancy and revenue per available hotel room. And for the last five weeks, Parrish said, the Palmetto State has had higher average occupancy rates than the U.S. as a whole.

That's unusual, he said. Typically, the U.S. average beats South Carolina's.

During the last full week of June, hotel occupancy in the state averaged 78 percent. That's a vast improvement from the about 50 percent average occupancy the state saw in October, when lawmakers OK'd the first infusion of cash for tourism marketing.

All $20 million had to be spent by June 30, Parrish said, so none of it is left.

Similar to how the funds were distributed in last fall, $15 million of the new $20 million sum will be divided among the destination marketing groups in the state's five biggest destinations: Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Hilton Head. The remaining $5 million will stay with the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism for statewide promotions.

Another large sum, $20.5 million, was set aside in the budget to rebuild aging welcome centers. Most were built in the 1970s and need to be torn down and fully reconstructed, Parrish said.

The welcome center in Fair Play in Oconee County, about 10 minutes from the north Georgia border, got its own $4 million line item in the budget to complete its rebuild which has already gone through the planning phase. Like all the state's rebuilt welcome centers, it's going to have a feature that reflects the area around it, likely a water feature as a nod to nearby Lake Hartsell.

Another notable item was the $3 million allocated to restore the interior of a popular seaside attraction.

The historic Hunting Island Lighthouse, a centerpiece of South Carolina's most popular state park, is in need of repairs to stabilize it. Built in the mid-1800s, the structure has 167 steps that ascend to the top of an observation deck with sweeping views of the coastline.

Once work begins, which should be within the next year, the lighthouse will likely be closed for a full year, Parrish said.

During that time, though, visitors should still be able to see what it looks like from its deck. After a successful run with a Table Rock Mountain virtual reality experience, the State Park Service created one for the Hunting Island Lighthouse which should be available for guests at the park to try soon.

The state's tourism department also got $8.35 million to renovate facilities on the north side of the Governor’s Mansion Complex to restore them to their "former glory" and open them for events and tours.

Only the Lace House is currently being rented out for events. Parrish said the plan is to close that venue in 2023 and get the work done on that building and the others that year, in time to opening them together in 2024 as the Venues at Arsenal Hill.