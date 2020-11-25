SC's new jobless claims rise again as the coronavirus pandemic continues

Almost 3,600 South Carolinians filed a new unemployment claim last week, nearly 9 percent more than the previous seven days, highlighting the state's continued struggle to get people back to work as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country.

The 3,567 applicants who are considered new to the system will join the other nearly 179,000 residents who continued to seek state or federal benefits in South Carolina.

The number of first-time applications filed between Nov. 15 and 21 ranged from five in rural McCormick County to 362 in Horry County, which has been hit hard by the damage COVID-19 has inflicted on the hospitality industry.

Not all are eligible for the assistance, which is handled by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. But the tens of thousands laid-off and furloughed workers who continue to seek out aid highlights the unemployment crisis still facing South Carolina.

DEW released data on Wednesday that showed 124,571 people were actually receiving money. They are collecting, at most, $326 per week, which is the maximum amount allowed by the state.

A growing number of applicants pursuing benefits in South Carolina are now relying on money provided by the federal government.

More than 77,000 residents who are trying to claim benefits have used up their 20 weeks of state eligibility and are relying on two U.S.-funded programs that provide an extra 23 weeks of assistance.

And another 54,000 are trying to claim benefits through a temporary program that was set up by Congress earlier this year to provide aid to contractors, self-employed individuals and so-called gig workers.

The federal aid recipients may only have a few more weeks of assistance left, as most of the programs are set to expire at the end of the year.

New jobless claims in South Carolina and for the U.S. as a whole have climbed two weeks in row.

At the national level, they increased by about 30,000 to 778,000, the U.S. Labor Department said in its weekly report Wednesday.

The spike in COVID-19 cases is ramping up pressure on employers and individuals, with fear growing that the economy could suffer a "double-dip" recession.

"With infections continuing to rise at an elevated pace and curbs on business operations widening, layoffs are likely to pick up over coming weeks," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. "Even as job growth is continuing, the labor market remains under stress and far from complete recovery."