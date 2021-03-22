SC's longtime top jobs recruiter says next phase is 'on my mind'

After a decade as South Carolina's top job-seeking sales rep, Bobby Hitt insists he still gets the same charge out of an economic development announcement as he did when he took the job in January 2011.
"You're damn right I do," Hitt told subscribers of The Post and Courier during an "Inside Business Live" event last week.
"Yes, I still find it to be a thrill every day," he said. "I find it to be very exciting."
Still, how much longer Hitt will stick around has been an on-again, off-again topic of speculation in Columbia. Over his 10-year-plus run, the agency has helped recruit $43 billion in capital investment and 150,000 jobs, according to department figures. Hitt, the state's longest-serving commerce secretary, acknowledged he's thinking harder about when he'll move on.
"When you get to be a certain age, and I'm 71 now, you start looking at the third trimester of life and say, 'OK, this is a new game here'," he said. "I know how it ends, so how do I want to apportion my time. So, it's been on my mind. Ten years is a long time."
Hitt was a newspaper reporter and editor before his profile rose when he became a public relations executive for BMW's Upstate plant. He and his staff have landed some of South Carolina's best-known smokestack industries. They include tiremakers Michelin and Bridgestone, commercial vehicle manufacturer Mercedes-Benz Vans, appliance industry leader Samsung and the $1.1 billion Volvo Cars campus in Berkeley County.
Also, for every big name, there are dozens of smaller announcements.
"Most people are not aware, but we do an awful lot of projects that are modest-sized," Hitt said. "I look at every job that gets recruited as a family. So when we have a company that has 26 jobs and they want to expand, we're excited about it."
"Of course, we're more excited when we get to say we've landed somebody that's going to invest hundreds of millions of dollars and create thousand of jobs," Hitt added. "We all like that. It's sort of the big oak tree that we get to plant somewhere and then watch all the businesses grow in the drip-line and beyond it."
How many more of those oaks Hitt has left to plant is anybody's guess. The scuttlebutt around the Statehouse is that an announcement is could be on the horizon.
"When I have some news, I'll let you know," he said.
Up in the air
The final Boeing 787 built in the Seattle area got its first taste of airtime last week.
The aviation website Simple Flying reported that the Dreamliner bound for Japan's All Nippon Airways completed its first test flight from Everett, Wash., on March 16.
The 787-9 lifted off around 11 a.m. Pacific time and returned about 2½ hours later after hitting 500 knots and climbing to a maximum altitude of 39,000 feet. The aircraft rolled off the assembly line on Feb. 26.
The check flight marked a bittersweet milestone. Everett was the birthplace of the 787, where as many as 900 employees were assigned to the program at its peak. The first Dreamliner was completed at the Washington state plant in 2009, and it turned out to be the first half of a bookend deal: It was built for none other than All Nippon Airways, which now operates more than 74 of the jets.
Boeing decided last year to consolidate all 787 production at its newer East Coast site in North Charleston under a cost-cutting plan.
Puget Sound-area crews are still inspecting and handling some mop-up tasks for any Everett-built Dreamliners that haven't been picked up yet, but the South Carolina reconfiguration is mostly completed.
Hot dip, Folly style
A North Carolina company working on the Folly Beach Fishing Pier replacement is showing its metal.
Galvan Industries recently announced that it's providing the reinforcement steel bars — better known as rebar — that will be used to strengthen the new structure's foundational concrete pilings.
In technical terms, the Harrisburg, N.C.-based company said its product will be galvanized to "ASTM A767 Class 1" standards. The secret sauce: a rust-averse zinc-based "hot-dip" coating process.
"This is important," Galvan said in a written statement. "Rusted rebar can exert tremendous tensile stress from the inside on reinforced concrete, which causes spalling or cracking. Hot-dip galvanized zinc coatings form an impervious metallic zinc barrier around the steel to isolate the steel surface from the concrete, preventing damage and giving the structure a longer service life."
The Folly Beach pier was opened in 1995. Its replacement is expected to be completed by mid-2023.
"I expect our grandchildren to find the new pier standing strong many, many years from now," Laurens Willard, president of Galvan, said in prepared remarks.
Legal eagle
A Lowcountry native who's worked legal cases for the federal agency that handles workplace discrimination complaints for nearly five decades is now its top lawyer, for now.
President Joe Biden tapped veteran staff attorney Gwendolyn Young Reams to be acting general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after he canned former President Donald Trump’s appointee to the post.
The EEOC announced Reams’ appointment March 19, a week after her predecessor, Sharon Fast Gustafson, was removed from office after she declined Biden’s request to resign.
Reams most recently was associate general counsel for litigation management services, where she oversaw legal disputes that from 15 field offices.
She's has some serious seniority and, likely, more than a few war stories. Reams joined the EEOC as an attorney in 1972, about seven years after it was established. She has a law degree from American University’s Washington College of Law. She has a bachelor's degree from Howard University.
The EEOC enforces federal laws that make it illegal to discriminate against job applicants or an employees because of their race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability or genetic information.