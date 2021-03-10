SC's largest pro-business group names its new CEO

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce has hired its new top staffer.

North Carolina chamber veteran Bob Morgan was named as CEO of the Columbia-based pro-business advocacy group on March 10. His first day will be April 1.

Morgan has more than than 20 years experience, including 13 years as president a chief executive officer of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, which he left in 2018.

Most recently, he has been public affairs director for the past two years at Robinson Bradshaw, a Queen City-based law firm with an office in Rock Hill.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the chamber in what will soon be the post-pandemic era of our economy,” Morgan said in a written statement. “The ingredients are in place for South Carolina to earn its rightful recognition as one of the most pro-business states in our country.”

He replaces Ted Pitts, the former chief of staff for Gov. Nikki Haley. Pitts announced in October that he was stepping down to return to the Columbia-based commercial real estate firm Wilson Kibler.

Swati Patel, the chamber's executive vice president of public policy, has been serving as CEO on an interim basis.

The group's legislative priorities this year include passage of a hate-crimes bill, protecting employers from COVID-19 lawsuits and overhauling South Carolina's property tax system.