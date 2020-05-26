SC's largest bank, Florida lender set June wedding date

The largest bank to call South Carolina home expects to complete an acquisition next month that will shift its headquarters to Florida and usher a new top executive into the corner office.

South State Corp. said in a regulatory filing Friday that the Federal Reserve approved the tie-up with CenterState Bank Corp. last week. Shareholders from both companies voted in favor of the stock swap Thursday.

"All required regulatory approvals to complete the merger and the merger of the respective bank subsidiaries of South State and CenterState have now been received," according to the filing.

The two banks expect to open their doors as one company "on or about" June 8.

The corporate marriage was structured so that South State's parent is technically the buyer, and the combined bank will operate under its name and stock symbol.

But shareholders of Winter Haven, Fla.-based CenterState will be the majority owners, with a 53 percent stake valued at about $1.96 billion as of Monday.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Also, John Corbett of CenterState will be the CEO. Robert Hill, the longtime South State chief, will become executive chairman.

The sale will cut by one the diminishing number of public companies headquartered in South Carolina. When the merger takes effect, South State's home office will move from downtown Columbia to Winter Haven.

The South Carolina lender descended from a rural Orangeburg bank that was formed during the Great Depression. Under Hill, South State has made a series of targeted acquisitions over the past decade that have expanded its footprint to key growth markets at home and in North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

Hill and Corbett started talking about combining their franchises in August 2018 in order to give them the size and financial heft they felt they'd need to compete with larger rivals.

The sale, which was announced in late January, is projected to create the eighth-largest bank based in the Southeast, with more than $34 billion in assets and 300 branches in six states.

Greenville's Southern First Bank will become the largest financial institution headquartered in South Carolina once the merger is finalized next month.