SC's jobless rate keeps dropping. But it's not because of people finding work.

South Carolina's unemployment rate continues to drop, but the decline is not because a large number of people are finding new work amid the ongoing pandemic.

It's mostly because people are fleeing the job market.

The latest economic survey results show South Carolina's unemployment rate fell from 6.4 percent in August to 5.1 percent in September.

Those numbers look good on their face, but the underlying data do not paint as rosy of a picture for South Carolina's economy and its workforce.

There's two reasons the unemployment rate can drop in the monthly employment surveys, which are conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

The number of people with jobs in the state can go up, which is a good sign for the overall economy. Or the number of people actively looking for work can go down, which is often not a positive result.

SC job losses year to year South Carolina has not regained all of the jobs it lost earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Every metropolitan area in the state had fewer people employed in September than they did the year before. Here's a breakdown of how many seasonally-adjusted jobs each region is missing compared to September 2019. Charleston/North Charleston: -27,800

Columbia: -17,700

Myrtle Beach: -17,700

Spartanburg: -12,000

Greenville/Anderson: -8,600

Hilton Head/Beaufort: -2,600

Sumter: -2,100

Florence: -2,000

South Carolina's unemployment rate is currently being influenced heavily by people dropping out of the labor pool.

The employment figures from September show roughly 30,000 South Carolinians left the workforce, as the pandemic stretched into its seventh month. The same trend was also true in August when the survey results showed the state's workforce shrank by roughly 41,000.

There's several reasons people stop actively looking for work, especially in the wake of a recession.

Some people decide to retire. Some return to school to further their education. Some decide to stay home to care for children or elderly parents. Others become so frustrated with their job prospects that they give up looking altogether.

Dan Ellzey, director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, suggested this week that the elevated number of people leaving the workforce was not because they couldn't find jobs.

"What our agency is hearing from the business community is the urgent need for workers. While we know a lot of businesses suffered layoffs during the pandemic, industries have ramped back up and several are experiencing a boom,” Ellzey said.

“People who are looking for employment are finding work. And now is the time to secure one of these in-demand jobs because South Carolina needs people in the workforce. If individuals have stopped looking for work because they believe businesses are closed or not hiring, let me assure you that is not the case," he added.

Data collected by DEW show there were roughly 122,000 advertised jobs in South Carolina in September. But not every person who is searching for work will be qualified for those positions or live near those employers.

Thousands of the jobs Ellzey was referencing require specialized skills or higher education, which many unemployed South Carolinians might not have.

Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, pointed to a likely "mismatch" between the jobs that are available and the people who were laid off earlier this year and are actively looking for work.

Job postings requiring a four-year degree were only down 1.4 percent compared to the beginning of the year, Ullrich said. But the listings available to people with a high school degree or less has dropped by more than 33 percent since January.

"This is particularly concerning given the educational attainment of South Carolina residents and given the educational attainment of many of the people who lost their jobs because of COVID and because of the recession," Ullrich said. "I think that's something to really be paying attention to."

After shutting down parts of the economy earlier this year, South Carolina regained roughly 150,000 jobs in May and June. But that recovery slowed substantially in more recent months as the federal stimulus payments to families, businesses and unemployed workers ran out.

The latest survey results shows South Carolina only added roughly 2,500 jobs between August and September, the smallest job gain since the recovery began.

South Carolina's economy, Ullrich said, is faring better than many other states in the country. But there were still roughly 65,000 fewer people employed in South Carolina in September than there was in early March.

Nearly every industry employed fewer workers in September than they did during the same time in 2019.

The state's tourism and hospitality industry still has roughly 47,000 fewer jobs in September than it did last year. And the manufacturing sector was down about 400 positions.

One of the few industries to see a year-over-year improvement was the construction industry. That sector employed roughly 8,700 more workers last month than in September 2019.