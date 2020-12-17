SC's jobless aid claims are mixed as clock ticks on help from the feds

The number of South Carolinians who applied for jobless aid for the first time declined last week, while the figure for displaced workers who have been in the system longer rose.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that initial claims filed at the state level fell 22 percent to about 3,700 Dec. 6 through Dec. 12 compared to the previous seven days. The average weekly payment is about $227.

First-time claims remains elevated, though they've fallen sharply from the April peak of 88,000, after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a spike in the jobless rate.

Last week's decline could be attributed to more workers finding jobs, which will become clearer Friday when the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce releases its November labor report. It also could suggest they've used up their state benefits.

Meanwhile, a lagging tally of recurring applications filed with South Carolina from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5 showed that claims increased about 1,900 to 17,700 from the previous week.

Also on the rise is the number of South Carolinians who received money last week from a federal program that extends benefits to the self-employed and so-called gig economy workers. It increased 200 to nearly 3,000 for first-time applications and about 2,000 to 54,500 for continuing claims.

In all, the state estimated that about 119,000 residents were receiving some form of jobless assistance through Sunday, down about 2,250 from Dec. 5.

The big concern for many of them and 9 million other recipients around the country is that two federal aid programs are set to expire by the end of the month unless Congress extends them or replaces them under a $900 billion relief package that was still being negotiated Thursday.

At the national level, the number of Americans requesting jobless benefits for the first time rose again last week, climbing about 3 percent to 885,000, showing that employers are still cutting payrolls as COVID-19 cases resurge. It was the highest count since September and well above projections of 800,000 first-time claims.

"U.S. weekly jobless claims continue to head in the wrong direction,'' Edward Moya, an analyst at the currency trading firm OANDA, wrote in a research note. "The labor market outlook is bleak as the winter wave of the virus is going to lead to more shutdowns.''