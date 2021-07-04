SC's high court dispenses with 'odd' delinquent tax sale break

Real estate investors scouring for bargains at delinquent tax sales across South Carolina two years ago were left in limbo after a new law took effect in 2020.
Last week, the state Supreme Court began the process of untangling the legislative mess.
But it left a few knots behind.
At the crux of the case is a S.C. House bill that was introduced in March 2019 to address two specific automobile insurance legalities. Somehow, it ended up with an illegal third wheel, just days before it was signed into law.
“It's a very odd situation,” Columbia attorney Steve Matthews told the Supreme Court in early May.
The so-called tag-on section provided an extended grace period to property owners whose land and buildings had been auctioned off by county revenue collectors.
The amendment not only gummed up the delinquent tax sale system. It also prompted the S.C. Supreme Court to take on and quickly dispense with a case that challenged the constitutionality of what is known as Act 174.
In South Carolina, counties are required to give delinquent taxpayers one year, including a final 30-day written notification, to pay up and reclaim their properties. The winning bidders, meanwhile, sit back and wait while earning 3 percent interest per quarter on their money, or up to 12 percent.
The ground rules began changing without much notice Sept. 22, when the auto insurance bill was updated to include a third and completely unrelated element, presumably a concession to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new language extended the redemption window by 12 months for real estate sold at 2019 sales that were still protected by the 12-month grace period.
It's unclear who changed the bill, which became Act 174 when Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law Sept. 30.
The additional verbiage didn't sit well with a company called Mercury Funding LLC, which had bought some property in 2019 at a Beaufort County tax auction and was affected by the change. It sued and took its case straight to the high court on Dec. 1, citing a constitutional requirement that every act that the state passes "shall relate to but one subject."
In this instance, Act 174 had one too many, the argument went.
While several county treasurers and tax collectors joined the lawsuit as intervenors, the reaction from the other side was more muted. S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson was asked to weigh in but declined. No one else stepped up to defend the constitutionality of Act 174 on behalf of the state.
Oral arguments were heard May 6 but they didn't live up to the billing. The three lawyers who addressed the Supreme Court during the nearly 48-minute hearing didn't bicker at all. Instead, they were "focused on the practical issues associated with unwinding actions taken at the county level under an act the parties concede is unconstitutional," according to an analysis of the discussion by the law firm of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, which isn't involved in the case.
By that time, Act 174 had been in force for more than seven months, affecting an untold number of property owners and tax-sale bidders across the state.
"There’s no way we can unring the bell," said Columbia attorney Jon Robinson, who represents officials from Anderson, Kershaw, Lancaster and Richland counties.
The time lag has agency heads at the local level seeking guidance about how to proceed fairly and equitably if Act 174 — or at least the third section — was struck down. One of the major questions is how much time they should allow delinquent taxpayers who benefited from the onetime extension to redeem their properties if the law was suddenly overturned. Another is how much interest bidders should be paid once a year has lapsed.
Few answers were provided last week. The Supreme Court only addressed the question at the heart of the complaint.
"We find Act 174 relates to two subjects: (1) automobile insurance and (2) the redemption period to follow a tax sale of real property. Therefore, Act 174 is unconstitutional," the justices said in a unanimous three-page decision.
The other issues linger on. The justices said some of the questions that have been raised should be "vetted initially" at the trial court level. They also expressed concerns about ruling on broad-based legal matters that "might affect the rights of parties" who weren't represented in the Mercury Funding lawsuit.
"Accordingly, we respectfully decline to address any issue other than the constitutionality of Act 174," they wrote.