SC's Hawk Law squawks at legal eagles in TV ad spat

The groups in charge of keeping South Carolina's legal community in check are facing a First Amendment challenge after trying to clip the wings of a personal injury lawyer known for his screeching hawk commercials.
John Hawkins, whose Hawk Law TV commercials target car crash and slip-and-fall victims throughout the state, is suing the S.C. Commission on Lawyer Conduct and the S.C. Disciplinary Counsel over a series of investigations they've launched into his advertising practices.
Lawyers are allowed to promote themselves but only in a staid and respectable manner, according to regulations that state: "All advertisements shall be predominately informational" and can include "only a minimal amount of content designed to attract attention."
The lawyer watchdogs say the four-office Hawk Law has stepped over the line, and not just because of its sharp-eyed mascot with the shrill call. They also don't like the paid actors who dance in some of the commercials while celebrating their seven-figure legal settlements. Or his use of the nickname "The Hawk."
Hawkins, in court documents, said the groups have no legitimate reason for trying to put a stop to his commercials.
In addition to being unconstitutional, Hawkins argued that the rules are "subjective, vague and ambiguous." The former state lawmaker is asking a federal judge to declare the advertising regulations violations of First Amendment and he wants to permanently ban the lawyer conduct groups from trying to enforce them.
The Commission on Lawyer Conduct and the Disciplinary Counsel have until June 1 to respond to his lawsuit. The case is being heard in Columbia.
Rolling up
Costs are being rounded up and passed along at two of South Carolina's biggest tire manufacturers.
Michelin North America Inc., which is headquartered in Greenville, announced last week that it is hiking prices as much as 6 percent on select Michelin, BFGoodrich and Uniroyal passenger-car and light-truck replacement products. The end-user cost is set to jump up to 13 percent for on- and off-road commercial tires.
The French-owned company cited “market dynamics” as the culprit but did not elaborate.
The increases take effect July 1 in the U.S. and Canada. Details will be released to dealers, fleet operators, commercial equipment manufacturers and other customers by June 1.
Michelin North America, which employs more than 9,700 workers in the Palmetto State, previously upped its charges for certain truck tires by 5 percent in February.
At least other company that makes tires in South Carolina is set to pump up prices soon to offset other costs increases. Firestone-maker Bridgestone, which operates two plants near Aiken, said its increases will range between 8 percent and 14 percent when they kick in June 1.
"This price adjustment is a necessary step as Bridgestone continues to manage market dynamics, including escalated logistics, business and raw material costs," said the Japanese company, which previously boosted prices on some truck tires and retreads in April and May.
Higher shipping costs are certainly one key factor. In addition, numerous media reports have been warning about shortages of natural rubber. Flooding damage and leaf disease in places like Asia have crimped supplies, making the commodity more expensive. Also, COVID-19 factory lockdowns last year led to financial losses for growers, leaving them without the capital they needed to plant or maintain crops, according to Rubber & Plastics News.
On the ground
A North Carolina commercial real estate investor has given its portfolio an adjustment by acquiring the dirt under Southeastern Spine Institute.
The 10-acre site at 1625 Hospital Drive near East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant recently changed hands for $7.34 million, according to a deed filed with Charleston County.
The buyer of the land is an affiliate of C.F. Smith Property Group, a family-owned real estate firm that grew out a broom manufacturing business that the late entrepreneur and developer Claude F. Smith started in Marston, N.C.
The company, which has offices in Rockingham and Southern Pines, operated as Tri-City Inc. until early 2020, according to its website.
Southeastern Spine moved from Chuck Dawley Boulevard to the 69,000-square-foot Hospital Drive offices in early 2020. The land seller was the alphabet-soup-sounding MOB MTP LLC, which bought the site from East Cooper Medical in 2016 for nearly $5.2 million and spearheaded the construction of the building. Dr. Don Johnson II of Southeastern Spine and a Medical University of South Carolina board trustee was listed as a member of the company on the deed.
The medical practice retains ownership of the structure and other improvements under a ground-lease deal, C.F. Smith chief executive Neil Robinette said last week.
Bluegrass-bound
The race is on to swoop air travelers between the South Carolina Lowcountry and the home of the Kentucky Derby.
Last week, upstart airline Breeze Airways announced it will serve Louisville, Ky., starting May 28 with nonstop flights from Charleston International.
And this week rival carrier Allegiant will launch a route to the Bluegrass State’s largest city the same day. It's offering twice weekly service, on Monday and Friday, through Aug. 16.
It's unclear how much bourbon the airlines will stock for those flights.
Missed the boat
A big fish in the boating business didn't take the bait South Carolina was casting its way.
A sibling company to two outdoor retail chains considered unspecified coastal sites in the Palmetto State as well as Florida and North Carolina in scouting a new location for its Midwest-based saltwater manufacturing operations, the Associated Press reported last week.
White River Marine Group went with New Bern, N.C., where it also has struck a deal to buy Hatteras Yachts. It also will invest $34 million and create 500 jobs paying an average of about $44,700 a year at its proposed Craven County boat-building operations by 2025, according to the N.C. Commerce Department.
White River Marine is a subsidiary of the owner of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's. Its boat lineup include Mako, Triton, Regency, Tracker, Sun Tracker and Tahoe.
"With Hatteras' rich heritage of craftsmanship and access to some of the world's best offshore angling, our aim is to help solidify New Bern as the world's capital for saltwater gamefish and boat building," CEO Johnny Morris said in a statement.
The AP reported that the identities of the two other states that were in the hunt came out at a public meeting May 20, when the North Carolina officials agreed to award cash incentives of $5.4 million over 12 years if White River Marine meets or exceeds certain hiring and investment thresholds.
The Tar Heel State’s boating industry makes a $5.5 billion annual economic splash compared to $3.9 billion for South Carolina, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.