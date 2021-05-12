SC's gig economy workers, nonprofits brace for impact from Colonial Pipeline gas shortage

South Carolina's gig economy workers, nonprofits and truckers were bracing for the short-term financial impact after a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline caused the shutdown of its massive fuel-distribution system last week, leading to higher prices and less gasoline availability.

Later in the day on May 12, Colonial Pipeline operators announced they started to resume operations following the ransomware attack but said in a statement that it would take several days for service to return to some areas.

This week, lines at the pump continued to grow throughout the state, and some customers began to panic amid rising prices and declining amounts of fuel. But experts were encouraging people to stay calm and explained the gas delays are a short-term problem.

Many South Carolinians have taken to social media to complain and spread speculation of a long-term gas shortage this week.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned customers in a May 12 tweet that they should "not fill plastic bags with gasoline" as some flock to the pumps to horde extra gallons.

And as of 4 p.m. May 12, at least 45 percent of stations throughout South Carolina were completely out of gasoline, according to Patrick DeHann, an oil and refined products analyst at GasBuddy.com. The Palmetto State followed behind North Carolina at 68 percent and Virginia at 49 percent.

Despite the numbers, Mark Vitner, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, said the temporary delays in the gas pipeline should be put in perspective, and that the problem is absolutely temporary.

"The better way to describe it is a supply chain disruption," Vitner said May 12, before the pipeline was up and running again. "There's no long-term shortage of gasoline. And we're amply supplied from a national standpoint. But there's only a couple of pipelines that supply the major population centers in the South and in the Southeast. And the largest of those is out of commission right now."

And while the surge in prices and scarcity at some gas stations is temporary, Vitner acknowledged it only piles on hurt to an economy that is still wounded and trying to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national average price of gasoline surpassed the $3-per-gallon mark on May 11, shattering a milestone not seen since 2014.

For gig economy workers such as Ryan Hausemann, a 34-year-old Uber Eats driver from West Ashley, even the short-term inconvenience can cause anxiety. He said the current availability of gasoline was more scarce than he has seen during storms in the past.

“It’s worse in some ways than having a hurricane coming because if you go further inland you can still find gas,” Hausemann said. “I was lucky, I was watching the news and I filled up Monday and got a couple of extra gas cans, as well.”

Hausemann said he can drive as much as 600 miles in a week with UberEats and works about four hours a day making deliveries. Now, he's holding his breath and hoping the fuel delay will be resolved as soon as possible.

“I figure I’m good until early next week,” Hausemann said. “If this thing extends into late next week or next weekend, then I’m in trouble.”

Vitner of Wells Fargo said shortages have happened before. But what is new is the impact it has on the vastly growing gas-powered gig economy that has sprung up over the last five years.

For those who rely on ridesharing, food delivery and transportation for their paychecks, these next couple of days could be difficult.

"Since the last time we've had a disruption like this, the gig economy wasn't as large as it is today," Vitner said. He added that "for folks that are working in those types of jobs, many are likely to be more selective. You're going to weigh the potential that you can earn versus saying, 'Do I have enough gas to get this done?'"

Rick Todd with the State Trucking Association said long-haul drivers are anticipating some short-term issues, as well. Most supply trucks, however, run on diesel. But other smaller forms of gas transportation may be affected.

"We’ll assume things will be back up and running soon, but meantime, there may be a few days of shortages and extra effort to find fuel," Todd said in a statement.

While businesses and gig workers brace for the delays amid the gas shortage, nonprofits that rely heavily on transportation are still trying to help those in need.

East Cooper Meals on Wheels is expected to make deliveries to about 300 people on 21 routes driven by some of its 450 volunteers, the nonprofit’s president, George Roberts, said May 12.

“The meals will go out no matter what," Roberts said. "No one has indicated they have an issue. But, as we do each delivery day, we will have multiple backup drivers available and we have drivers who are willing to drive two routes if needed.”

Roberts said they check in with all the drivers ahead of time to make sure they're prepared and the nonprofit has its own Meals on Wheels Subaru Outback, which has a full tank in case staff members need to pick up any possible slack. If there are delays, they'll send extra meals out with their drivers.

While the delays are slowly decreasing each day, the gas prices may take longer to drop down. Tiffany Wright, a spokeswoman for AAA Carolina, said vacationers for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday may lead to increased prices on road trips.

"Once the pipeline is back online, gas prices will most likely still remain high as it takes time for things to settle... also, demand will increase as we hit Memorial Day, and as demand increases, prices are likely to follow," Wright said.