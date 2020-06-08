SC's biggest bank closes $2.3B merger, home office moves to Florida

A large South Carolina bank that was started in the trough of the Great Depression finalized a $2.3 billion merger late Sunday in a deal that moves its home office to central Florida.

South State Corp., which had been based in downtown Columbia since 2002, and CenterState Bank Corp. announced they were kicking off the workweek as a unified company.

The all-stock tie-up was announced in late January. It is projected to create the eighth-largest bank based in the Southeast, with more than $34 billion in assets and about 300 branches in six states.

Customers aren't likely to notice any immediate day-to-day changes.

All branches will operate as South State Bank once the computer servers and other back-office operations from the companies are integrated next year.

The deal was structured in a way that made South State Corp. the buyer, partly because its stock was used to finance the transaction and continues to be traded.

But the terms gave Winter Haven, Fla.-based CenterState shareholders control over 53 percent of the holding company. Their CEO, John Corbett, remains in that role.

Also, South State's banking subsidiary was merged into CenterState's effective Monday. At the same time, Winter Haven replaced Columbia as the headquarters.

Early estimates called for merger-related cost savings of about $80 million by 2022, though the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could affect the timeline.

South State has stressed that it expects to maintain a "significant presence" in its major markets in Atlanta and the Carolinas, including the Charleston region, where about 25 percent of its 2,550 employees work.

The former Columbia-based lender's family tree started with a rural Orangeburg bank that was formed in 1934. It later became known as SCBT Financial Corp.

Under CEO Robert Hill, the company embarked on a series of acquisitions over the past decade that expanded its footprint to key growth areas such as Charleston and attractive markets in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.

The bank adopted the South State name in mid-2014. Until this weekend, it was by far the largest financial institution headquartered in South Carolina based on loans and other assets totaling more than $16.6 billion.

Hill and Corbett started talking about combining their contiguous franchises nearly two years ago on the premise it would give them the size they'd need to compete with larger rivals.

Hill is staying on as executive chairman of the merged bank. The newly appointed 16-member board is made up of eight representatives each from South State and CenterState.