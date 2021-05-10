SC's Alan Wilson 1 of 44 AGs asking Facebook to ditch Instagram kids' version

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is among 44 state AGs who are urging Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to abandon plans to develop an Instagram photo- and video-sharing network specifically for young children.
"Use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well-being of children, who are not equipped to navigate the challenges of having a social media account," the bipartisan group of law enforcement officials wrote in a letter dated May 10. "Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms."
The AGs added that they “have an interest in protecting our youngest citizens, and Facebook’s plans to create a platform where kids under the age of 13 are encouraged to share content online is contrary to that interest.”
They said one concern is that the app “could very well exacerbate” the “alarming rates of cyberbullying among children.” Another is that predators would use the platform to target potential victims.
The letter to the Facebook founder was from National Association of Attorneys General. The effort is backed by Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood.
In a written statement, Facebook said it is “exploring" Instagram for kids and that it would make every effort to protect users and would not show advertising on such a platform.
“We agree that any experience we develop must prioritize their safety and privacy, and we will consult with experts in child development, child safety and mental health, and privacy advocates to inform it," the company said. “We also look forward to working with legislators and regulators, including the nation’s attorneys general.”
Facebook also pointed out that it is a founding sponsor of the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital, launched in March to study the effects of digital technology on children's “brains, bodies, and behaviors."
Children under 13 are barred from using Instagram and other Facebook platforms under federal privacy regulations.
During a Congressional hearing this year, Zuckerberg said plans for a version for kids was in the "very early stages."
The existing Instagram app has more than 1 billion users.