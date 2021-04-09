SC's Airbnb listings grew during the pandemic, especially in 1 destination

Even from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, short-term rentals in South Carolina emerged as an early outlier. People were still booking stays at beach houses when nearby hotels were mostly empty.

According to a recent report from AirDNA, a firm that tracks listings on Airbnb and demand for short-term rentals, the number of Airbnb listings in the state grew substantially in the last year, especially in one area.

As of last month, the Palmetto State had about 24,270 active listings, up 34.2 percent from March 2020, according to figures shared by AirDNA with The Post and Courier.

That's faster than the growth short-term rentals had in the state from 2019 to 2020, when the global pandemic wasn't a factor.

South Carolina's numbers follow a sweeping trend seen with rentals: They've fared better than conventional hotels and have already bounced back in many destinations.

AirDNA's report credits the resilience of short-term residential rentals to the "larger living space, more bedrooms and inventory in more remote destinations" they can offer.

Worldwide, Airbnb lost 5 percent of its total listings from January through June last year. Since then, it has recouped those losses and expanded its listings by 2.5 percent.

In South Carolina, active Airbnb listings actually didn't dip at all in the last year, according to AirDNA's data.

Myrtle Beach, the state's most popular tourist destination, was called out by AirDNA as one of the markets with the most significant gains in short-term rental listings during the pandemic of all the U.S. markets that it tracks.

The Grand Strand getaway had more than 8,000 listings last month. Of those, nearly 6,800 were "available listings," meaning rentals that have calendar availability or at least one day booked in the month.

Those available listings, AirDNA says, reflect how many rentals are "competing for guests in a month." A rental may be active but not available if it's the off-season and the owner only rents it out during certain times in the year, or if the owner is living in the unit and not selling stays at the time.

Charleston, in comparison, had 4,490 available listings last month.

Small cities, rural areas and resorts that stayed popular with tourists during the pandemic had the most substantial gains in home rentals, according to AirDNA. Other places considered "growth markets" along with Myrtle Beach also were coastal destinations, such as Emerald Isle, N.C. and Tampa, Fla.

Inland spots positioned near outdoor activities, such as Gatlinburg, Tenn., saw gains, too.

Unlike Myrtle Beach and South Carolina overall, the Holy City has seen a modest 8.6 percent year-over-year growth in active listings as of last month.

That follows another major tourism trend of the last year: While Charleston has lost less business than bigger cities during the pandemic, it hasn't done as well as places without a core downtown area as more travelers avoided those locations.

Daniel Guttentag, director at the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis, said the interest in short-term rentals isn't likely to wane after the pandemic.

He noted that travelers who were introduced to platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo for the first time over the last year while searching for lodging alternatives could incorporate those options into their future vacation plans.

So far this year, short-term rentals are continuing to perform well in the Palmetto State. The number of nights sold in rentals was up 30 percent year-over-year in February, and revenue per rental was also up, by about 20 percent.

While South Carolina short-term rentals have been logging positive numbers for months, hotels in the state have been seeing better numbers in recent weeks.

For three consecutive weeks, the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism has reported the highest hotel occupancy since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

For the week that ended April 3, occupancy jumped from the previous mid-pandemic statewide high of 63 percent to nearly 68 percent.

The state is also starting to close the gap between current hotel numbers and those from the pre-pandemic period. Last week's rate was just 4.9 percent behind the corresponding figure for 2019, down from a 12.5 percent deficit from the prior seven days.