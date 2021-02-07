SC's 3D printing pioneer pivots, slims down and expands under its new CEO

It’s still early in the game, but at least one South Carolina company can say with some certainty that 2021 is looking much better than 2020.
On one front, Rock Hill-based 3D Systems Corp.’s long-languishing stock has been on a tear since early January, surely delighting investors with the steep runup.
On another, the pioneering global technology developer and manufacturer kicked off a new phase last week by announcing it's expanding its operations in York County, which it has called home for more than a quarter century.
"It's a real nice thing to do, and it reflects the progress of the company and our strategy going forward," CEO Jeffrey Graves said Friday.
The company is considered the first to build a bona-fide business based on three-dimensional printing, also known as "additive manufacturing." Early on, the process involved the use of software-guided machines that extruded melted resins in thin layers to make simple objects.
It's come a long way. Modern-day 3D printers can be programmed to fashion a long and growing list of sophisticated items out of plastics and metal, from complex-shaped medical implants to aircraft parts and race car components.
"Credit to the whole industry ... We have advanced the technology to the point where it's real now," Graves said. "This is turning into real business now, a real industry. And also companies like 3D Systems are starting to turn the corner and growing and becoming profitable."
Chuck Hull is credited with launching the industry in 1986 after he patented a high-tech fabrication technique called stereolithography. He founded 3D Systems the same year in Valencia, Calif., north of Los Angeles.
A decade later, the company packed up and headed east to the Palmetto State, enticed by the allure of generous tax breaks, lower operating expenses and a more business-friendly climate. Hull stayed behind, but he remains on the 3D Systems payroll as its chief technology officer.
Financially, the company was hitting its sweet spot around 2013, when it reported about $44 million in net income. But it's been mostly mired in red ink ever since. 3D Systems hasn't turned an annual profit since 2014, when its stock price peaked at nearly $60. The combined losses from the next six years came to about $286 million, according to filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
When Graves took the reins last May, he said he found a company coming off a long run of mergers and acquisitions. Speaking at a Jan. 13 investor conference, he said his mandate from the board of directors was "to pick a strong focus for the company" and to "get us back to our roots in additive manufacturing." He quickly determined that some of the businesses that 3D Systems had cobbled together over the previous 20 years no longer fit in the wheelhouse.
"A lot of small companies scattered around, a lot of offices and lot of folks," he said. "We're trying hard now to bring those back together into a few key locations, if you will."
Graves, who has a doctorate in metallurgical engineering, unveiled a restructuring in August that called for cutting $100 million in expenses and homing in with laser-like precision on the high-growth and high-barrier health care and industrial markets.
The overhaul included a 20 percent headcount reduction and the $64 million sale of two software businesses that allowed the company to extinguish its debt. Graves said he's likely to jettison more "non-core assets" and reinvest the proceeds in his slimmed-down version of 3D Systems.
Wall Street has taken notice. On Jan, 7, when the company released a preliminary financial update that projected a fourth-quarter revenue gain and a bullish progress report about the restructuring, the stock soared 85 percent to about $23. And it has continued to climb for the most part. As of Friday, shares of DDD were up to about $48 for a gain of more than 300 percent over the past six weeks.
"I think that good news in early January created a lot of excitement," Graves said.
While the company still has roughly $40 million in expenses to eliminate, it's looking down the road by expanding its home base. 3D Systems announced Tuesday it will invest $13 million and add 50 jobs over the next five years in Rock Hill.
It's an ideal spot for a global technology company that works side-by-side with clients and their product designers, according to Graves. He cited the proximity to a major international airport in nearby Charlotte and access to talent coming out of the university systems in South Carolina and North Carolina.
"When I arrived in May I looked at that facility and said, 'We should update this to host more customers,'" he said.
The investment will add about 100,000 square feet of space by early 2022 to the main campus. When completed, an off-site manufacturing plant and the shipping operations will be in the same location — and a short walk away from a newly expanded network of research labs where 3D Systems scientists work on new materials.
"What a great place to do both. ... Customers love to see not only a demonstration of parts being made ... but also to go through your labs to see how you develop ... them," Graves said. "It's really a win-win all the way around."
Next up for 3D Systems is its audited 2020 financial report, which will be released Feb. 25. It could set the tone for a better year ahead.