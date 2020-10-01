SC's $37.2B logistics industry proof cargo needs to move despite coronavirus

COLUMBIA — The trucking firms, supply chain managers and distribution centers that make up South Carolina's logistics industry have outpaced their regional counterparts in employment growth and weathered the pandemic crisis better than most of the Palmetto State's businesses, according to a new study by the S.C. on Competitiveness.
Employment in the businesses that help move freight has increased to 139,650 workers this year — nearly 25,800 more than when the last study was conducted in 2017, for a 7 percent annual growth rate.
"Across the board and in most industrial sectors, we've seen significant contractions when we look at year-over-year rates of growth," said Joey Von Nessen, a research economist with the University of South Carolina. "But there is a major exception when we look at logistics. It's one of the few industries in 2020 that has continued to see positive growth — up right now about 2.5 percent while the rest of the state has been down roughly 5 percent."
The industry has somewhat benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, Von Nessen said, because more people are staying at home and relying on e-commerce and delivery services. That's a trend analysts say is likely to continue even post-pandemic as shoppers have gotten used to the convenience of home delivery.
South Carolina's logistics sector has also been buoyed by growth in average incomes and consumer spending over the past decade.
The need to move supplies to the state's advanced manufacturing sector, including automakers like Volvo and aeropsace firms like Boeing, is also driving logistics growth.
"Advanced manufacturing has been largely responsible for the positive rates of growth that our state has seen over the past decade," Von Nessen said "And advanced manufacturing largely relies on a thriving logistics cluster in South Carolina in order to do well. The support from logistics is incredibly important."
All of the people who make up the logistics industry, from those providing supply chain functions for manufacturers to those delivering goods, have an economic impact of $37.2 billion a year. That includes $6.8 billion in direct pay and benefits for those workers and a little more than $30 billion in annual spending on goods and services by those employees.
"Logistics has always been a critical part of our economy," said Susie Shannon, president and CEO of the state's Council on Competitiveness, a group of public and private organizations supporting aerospace, tech and logistics businesses. "From home building supplies and automobiles, to medicines and groceries, logistics touches every product, in every business, every day. Our success as one of the nation’s top advanced manufacturing states would be impossible without a strong logistics sector."