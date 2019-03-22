Dominion Energy is offering early retirement buyouts to one in four of all former SCANA employees less than three months after completing its purchase of South Carolina Electric & Gas' parent company.
The Richmond, Va.-based utility said packages were offered to nearly all Dominion employees ages 55 and older who have worked with the company for at least three years. Employees are eligible for up to 14 months pay based on how long they have worked for the company.
The buyout offers include nearly 1,300 of the 5,000 employees who worked for Cayce-based SCANA before the sale. Overall, the offers cover one-third of Dominion's 21,000-employee workforce, the company said.
Employee reductions are hardly a surprise since Dominion and SCANA now have duplicate operations after closing the sale in January. Dominion pledged to keep paying non-executive SCANA employees — even if they are let go as the companies combine operations — until July 2020.
The buyouts announced this week are voluntary. Several SCANA executives, including chief executive Jimmy Addison, have already left the utility.
Dominion CEO Tom Ferrell wrote in a letter to employees that early retirement packages are typically offered after a merger, "which creates opportunities for new efficiency and cost savings."
"We now have that chance again as we integrate the Southeast Energy Group into the company," he said, referring to the division that includes SCANA, which provides electricity to more than 700,000 customers from Charleston to Columbia. "This program complements the transformation underway across our operating units."
Eligible employees have until April 16 to decide whether take the buyout, Dominion's first since 2010 and the last "in the foreseeable future," Ferrell said.
"This can be a meaningful opportunity for those who decide to retire earlier than planned," Ferrell wrote employees. "For many people, it can be a way to secure financial options and an income stream that can bridge to a new professional opportunity or simply allow for more time with the people you love."
Dominion bought SCANA after the South Carolina utility ran into financial trouble with the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion failure. The partially built reactors north of Columbia were abandoned in July 2017 because of construction delays, cost overruns and mismanagement.
SCE&G and its project partner, state-owned Santee Cooper, spent $9 billion on construction before abandoning work, creating large debts for both utilities.
Now some state leaders, including Gov. Henry McMaster, are looking to sell the Moncks Corner-based Santee Cooper that provides power to more than 2 million customers.