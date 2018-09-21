A law that forced South Carolina Electric & Gas to temporarily slash its customers’ power bills has survived a challenge in federal appeals court — for now.
In an order handed down Friday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied an effort by SCE&G to pause the rate cut. The reduction took effect last month after a lower court judge ruled there wasn’t cause for halting it.
The appeals court decision ensures that the rate cut will stay in effect while a panel of judges considers whether it is legal.
It could also protect the cut through its short lifespan: The Legislature only required SCE&G to lower its bills through the end of the year, when the state’s utility regulators will decide what to do with its rates.
The rate cut law stems from SCE&G’s failed nuclear project, which went belly-up last year. The $9 billion effort to build a pair of nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer power plant accounted for nearly a fifth of SCE&G’s electricity rates, or about $27 a month in a typical $147 bill.
The Legislature forced SCE&G to cut $22 a month from that same bill, and it required the utility to refund customers for bills going back to April. The reduction is expected to last through December, when the Public Service Commission will make a final decision on how much customers have to pay for the V.C. Summer project.
SCE&G didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the decision.
The 4rth Circuit isn't done with the rate cut issue for good, though. The court asked attorneys for SCE&G and the Legislature to file arguments, and it planned to hear the case later this fall.