Dominion Energy’s acquisition of South Carolina Electric & Gas triggered a $1.4 billion expense that led to a loss for the first quarter.
On Friday, the Virginia utility giant released its first earnings report since purchasing SCE&G parent SCANA Corp. earlier this year in an all-stock deal valued at $13.4 billion, including debt it took on.
The Richmond-based company swung to a loss of $680 million for the January-March period compared to a $503 million profit for the first three months of 2018. Revenue jumped 11 percent to about $3.8 billion.
“Utility fundamentals across our premier electric and gas operations continue to be strong in terms of sales volume and customer growth," CEO Thomas Farrell II said in a written statement.
Aside from the SCE&G charge and other smaller write-offs, Dominion's bottom line were hurt by unusually mild weather conditions that curbed demand for electricity and natural gas from ratepayers in South Carolina and Virginia.
Dominion said it would return to profitability in the second quarter, though earnings are expected to be down as much as 19% from the same period last year.
The company announced plans to buy SCANA in early 2018, about five months after the Cayce-based utility abandoned the failed and financially crippling V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion
The company's Cayce-based South Carolina franchise is part of its Southeast Energy Group. This week, the utility began phasing out the SCE&G brand by replacing it with "Dominion Energy South Carolina" on monthly bills and other correspondence.
The Dominion name and logo will be added to other items over time, including: employee uniforms and hardhats, about 2,000 vehicles, identification badges and social media channels.