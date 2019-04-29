Dominion Energy is rebranding its Palmetto State utility, four months after acquiring the business.
The company said South Carolina Electric & Gas customers will see a new name on their monthly bills and other correspondence — Dominion Energy South Carolina — starting Monday.
The Virginia-based company's name and logo will be added to other items over time, including: employee uniforms and hardhats; about 2,000 vehicles; employee identification badges; and social media channels.
Customer service lines and other telephone numbers won't change, though the automated messages will be updated to reflect the new ownership.
“We will take the time to do our rebranding right so that the change is as seamless as possible for customers," said Rodney Blevins, CEO of Dominion’s Southeast Energy Group.
PCNC Energy in North Carolina also is being rebranded.
Dominion acquired both companies in January from Cayce-based SCANA Corp.
The name changes were scheduled to take place on April 15. Dominion decided to delay them after it had to respond to a deadly natural gas explosion in downtown Durham, N.C., on April 10.
In South Carolina, the switch ends an extended run for what had been the only investor-owned utility headquartered in the state. SCE&G delivers power to more than 730,000 customers from Charleston to Columbia and natural gas to 380,000 users.
The brand goes back more than eight decades. The company's predecessor was started in the Lowcountry in 1843, as the Charleston Gas Light Co.
Around 1937, after a series of mergers, the utility was renamed South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. The utility later became part of SCANA — an acronym for "South Carolina" — that was created as the holding company in 1984.
Richmond, Va.-based Dominion emerged on the scene after the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County.
SCANA and state-owned Santee Cooper abandoned the Midlands project in mid-2017 after spending more than $9 billion on it. A financial, legal and political firestorm ensued. SCANA was forced to slash its dividend and seek potential acquirers.
After numerous hearings and days of testimony, state regulators determined that an early 2018 buyout offer from Dominion was the best option.
The $14.6 billion deal was approved in December and finalized Jan. 1, making SCE&G part of Dominion's newly formed Southeast Energy Group.