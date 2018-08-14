South Carolina Electric & Gas is closing most of its remaining customer service offices around the state, including three in the Charleston area.
The power company told state regulators that it would close its offices in Holly Hill, Hollywood and Mount Pleasant, leaving the tri-county area with two locations.
The closure won’t affect offices in Summerville and North Charleston, which are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an hour off starting at 1 p.m.
Elsewhere in South Carolina, the utility says it’s keeping offices in Beaufort, Columbia and Warrenville, a town outside Aiken.
The rest will close on Oct. 5, because SCE&G says they weren’t being used much. The offices traditionally took payments and fielded customer questions, but online payment and call centers meant their workload was dwindling. The power company previously closed its office in downtown Charleston in mid-2015 and is looking to sell the Meeting Street property.
SCE&G spokesman Eric Boomhower says the company expects to save $1 million a year by closing the offices.
Still, the power company says it plans to reassign workers from the closed offices to other jobs. It wasn’t immediately clear how many employees would be affected.
Once the offices close, ratepayers will still have the option of paying their gas and power bills in person at select retail stores. A list of options is online at www.sceg.com/paying-my-bill/payment-locations.