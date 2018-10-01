SCANA Corp. paid its former chief executive nearly $2 million for consulting work it couldn’t account for — and electricity users picked up the tab, according to the state’s utility watchdog.
SCANA, the Cayce-based owner of South Carolina Electric & Gas, was ostensibly paying former CEO Bill Timmerman to help guide its nuclear project. Timmerman had run the company for 15 years, and he’d led it toward a massively ambitious effort: breaking ground on America’s first new nuclear reactors in three decades.
Before Timmerman retired in 2011, he signed a five-year, $360,000-a-year contract to help his successor with the nuclear project and any other power plants SCE&G considered building. Most of the charges — $1.8 million in all — were ultimately passed through to electricity users, according to the Office of Regulatory Staff, which oversees the state’s utilities.
SCE&G customers weren’t the only ones who paid: SCANA also billed the government-owned power company Santee Cooper for his work because it owned just under half of the nuclear project. Santee Cooper, in turn, is passing most of its nuclear costs on to the state’s electric cooperatives, who buy the majority of its power.
The five-year deal didn’t specify how many hours he’d work, and it didn’t detail what he’d be asked to do. But it did make him promise that he wouldn’t work for competitors, and it barred him from working to “advise” SCANA’s investors or the contractors on its nuclear project.
At the time, SCANA said it needed Timmerman's help. He had a uniquely "detailed knowledge" of the enormous project's finances and the regulatory hurdles it faced. Few power companies had tried to build reactors since the 1970s, and even the early estimates predicted an expensive endeavor, perhaps the largest construction project in state history.
The consulting work came on top of other retirement benefits: SCANA cut Timmerman $3.4 million in pension checks in 2011, the company said shortly after his retirement. At the time, it said he had another $1.4 million worth of benefits still to collect.
In the end, their plans to expand the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia spiraled out of control, extending years over schedule and billions of dollars over budget. It was called off with only a third of the reactors built, but by then, it had cost some $9 billion.
The costs went unchallenged for years. But in 2016, near the end of Timmerman’s contract, the Office of Regulatory Staff asked SCE&G to hand over records showing “the actual work performed,” the agency told state regulators.
SCE&G wasn’t able to do so.
The Office of Regulatory Staff managed to clear the consulting fee from customers’ bills for that year — saving just under $200,000. Agency spokesman Ron Aiken said its attorneys will argue that the company should pay for all five years on its own.
"We asked for SCE&G to produce documentation to support the payments but were told there wasn’t any because they had never requested any from Timmerman," Aiken said.
SCE&G didn’t respond to a request for comment about Timmerman’s consulting work. Santee Cooper didn’t respond to questions about whether it asked SCE&G for records tied to the consulting payments.
The question of who will end up footing the bill is one of the biggest financial dilemmas South Carolina has ever faced. Next month, state regulators will start considering how much SCE&G customers have to pay. Costs from the nuclear project are expected to stay on their bills for decades.
How much of those payments go toward executives has been a fraught political issue since the project was called off, and it has stirred the ire of lawmakers investigating what went wrong. Santee Cooper’s contributions toward SCANA executives’ bonuses has likewise been raised as an issue by Gov. Henry McMaster as state officials start debating whether to sell the state-owned utility.
Regulators on the state's Public Service Commission also consider whether SCANA should be allowed to be sold to Dominion Energy, a Virginia-based utility company that swooped in in hopes that resolving the nuclear fiasco could lead to long-term profits.
They will pick up their deliberations where state lawmakers left off. Outraged that the nuclear project accounted for nearly a fifth of SCE&G's electric rates, the Legislature ordered the utility to cut its rates by 15 percent through the end of the year.
The reactors had accounted for $27 a month on a typical $148 bill, but lawmakers cut that same nuclear surcharge to $5 a month. It's up to the Public Service Commission to decide how much customers will pay after December.