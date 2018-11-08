COLUMBIA — SCANA’s chief executive on Thursday denied pressuring an accountant to lie about the company’s flagging nuclear project, offering the utility’s most forceful denial yet of allegations that threaten to stick the company with a multibillion-dollar tab.
“I have absolutely not,” said CEO Jimmy Addison, when he was asked point-blank if he forced an employee to mislead regulators.
Addison took the stand Thursday in an ongoing regulatory hearing that will decide who should pay for two $9 billion abandoned reactors at V.C. Summer station: the utility or its roughly 720,000 customers. He's the first executive to take the stand for SCANA, the Cayce-based company that owns South Carolina Electric & Gas.
Addison faced a barrage of questions about SCANA's handling of the abandoned nuclear project.
Attorneys pressed Addison about why SCANA paid a former CEO nearly two million dollars but can't show what work he did for that money. They asked him whether the utility misled regulators about the health of the project. They harangued him about the $9.7 million he stands to collect if Virginia-based Dominion Energy takes over SCANA and he exits the company.
And, most importantly, they pushed him to answer whether he or two other former executives pressured SCANA employees to lie to the state's utility regulators about the estimated cost of the multibillion dollar project.
In 2015, documents show a team of SCANA's employees calculated the final cost would be more than $500 million higher than what Westinghouse, its contractor, was projecting. But instead of telling the utility regulators that, SCANA went with the lower cost making the price tag look less excessive.
Under oath, Carlette Walker, a former high-ranking accountant on the project, accused Addison, SCANA's former CEO Kevin Marsh and the company's former vice president Steve Byrne of forcing her to lie about the anticipated pricetag. Walker is expected to testify in person later in the hearing.
SCANA has pointed out in the past that Walker, herself, attested to the lower cost of the project in 2015 in front of the utility regulators on the S.C. Public Service Commission.
But Walker has since told lawyers that SCANA's leaders forced her to present that testimony. She also acused the executives in a 2016 voicemail of stringing the project along in order to prop up the company's earnings and cash in on their bonuses.
Bob Guild, an attorney for Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club, asked Addison whether anyone in SCANA's team pushed Walker to commit perjury. Addison adamantly denied that he forced Walker to lie to the state's utility regulators, but didn't directly answer whether other executives did.
Looking back, Addison wished SCANA had shared the estimated cost put together by its own accountants and engineers. But he said the company's executives trusted the work of Westinghouse's staff more than their own employees.
Addison was SCANA's finance chief throughout the project, putting him in the company's inner circle as the work on the reactors began — and as they faltered. He only became CEO this year after Marsh and Byrne stepped down amid the project's fallout.
Neither Marsh or Byrne have spoken publicly since leaving the company, but they, too, could be called to testify later this month.
Addison apologized for the $9 billion failure, but again blamed the nuclear project's cancellation on Westinghouse and its project partner Santee Cooper.
"This obviously not where any of us hoped to be when we started this project more than 10 years ago," Addison said. "But two events -- Westinghouse's bankruptcy and Santee Cooper's decision not to continue -- led SCE&G to abandon the project."
"The blame is understandable, but it won't resolve the situation," Addison added later.
The attorneys opposing SCANA took issue with the suggestion that the company's leaders should be absolved of their responsibility for managing the project and its contractors.
"Are you aware that some parties in this case think that blame is a pretty important thing to figure out," asked Will Cleveland, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.
"I am," Addison responded.
Addison also sidestepped responsibility for a consulting contract that another former CEO, Bill Timmerman, received during the project. Timmerman, who left SCANA in 2011, netted around $1.8 million as a result of that agreement, but Addison admitted Thursday there was no evidence of any work he did for that money.
Addison put responsibility for overseeing Timmerman's contract on Marsh, his predecessor. And he pushed back against insinuations that Timmerman did nothing while receiving $360,000 a year under the guise of consulting on the nuclear project.
"I didn't say it was for nothing," Addison said. "I said I am not aware of any documentation."